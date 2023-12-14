There was a strong demand for bulls at Holstein NI’s annual December show and sale, hosted by HA McIlrath and Sons Ltd at Kilrea Mart.

Prices peaked at 3,400gns, and following a 93% clearance auctioneer Mark Stewart confirmed that 14 bulls changed hands to level at £2,494 each.

Sale leader was the pre-sale show reserve champion Relough Crimomes PLI £615 bred by Ronald McLean, and sons Malcolm and Barry. This thirteen-month-old entry was sired by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2, and is bred from Relough Jantana Crimson 2 LP50 SP VG88.

He sold to Sean Henry from Desertmartin. Mr Henry received a £100 voucher, provided by event sponsor, United Feeds, for the buyer of the highest priced bull.

The McLean family sold three bulls from their Relough prefix to average £3,185 each.

Next best at 3,000gns was the second placed Relough Cornflour ET PLI £598. Sired by Keopon Oh Ryder Red KCBB, his dam is Relough Supershot Crimson 47* LP90 S EX92 who produced 19,062kgs at 4.98% butterfat and 3.24% protein in her third 305-day lactation. Buyer was Kennedy Hunter from Moneymore.

Stuart Smith sold eight bulls to average £2,271 each. Leading his offering at 2,750gns was Prehen Carlisle GPLI £691. This May 2022 entry was sired by the home-bred Prehen Ringrose, and is bred from Prehen Kennedy Cailyn 2 VG85 2YR SP – who traces back to the world-famous, and former number one GTPI cow Larcrest Cosmopolitan. This fourth prize winner was snapped up by William Simpson from Cullybackey.

Holstein NI president David Perry, Ahoghill, judged the pre-sale show. He awarded the supreme championship ribbons to Stuart Smith’s Prehen Adare Red PLI £597. Born in May 2022, he was sired by Progenesis Champion Red, and bred from Rehouse 2181 Free Billy Ada SP RDC – a number one Net Merit RC heifer in Europe. The champion sold for 2,700gns to David Fulton from Donemana.

Also selling at 2,700gns was the October 2022 born Relough Crimsapp PLI £671. A Boghill Glamour Applaud son, his dam is Relough Supershot Crimson 47* EX92, one of the most influential brood cows in the herd who has produced in excess of 90 tonnes of milk in four lactations. This third prize winner sold to James Bradley, Garvagh.

Results from the showring…

Class 1, bull born March to May 2022 – 1, and champion, Stuart Smith, Prehen Adare Red PLI £597 by Progenesis Champion Red; 2, Inch Genetics, Inch Jute by Goonhilly James; 3, Stuart Smith, Prehen Fortified GPLI £664 by Denovo 16325 Sentiment; 4, Stuart Smith, Prehen Carlisle GPLI £691 by Prehen Ringrose.

Class 2, bull born in September 2022 – 1, and honourable mention, William Black, Keely Santos Lincoln by Annandale Santos; 2, R McLean and Sons, Relough Cornflour ET PLI £598 by Koepon Oh Ryder Red KCBB; 3, William Black, Keely Rio Andreas by Dripps Rio; 4, Stuart Smith, Prehen Lanzarote GPLI £566 by Denovo 16429 Hercules.

Class 3, bull born in October or November 2022 – 1, and reserve champion, R McLean and Sons, Relough Crimomes PLI £615 by Progenesis Mahomes A2A2; 2, Stuart Smith, Prehen Fairbanks GPLI £593 by Denovo 16429 Hercules; 3, R McLean and Sons, Relough Crimsapp PLI £671 by Boghill Glamour Applaud; 4, Stuart Smith, Prehen Ninja GPLI £526 by Denovo 16429 Hercules.

Holstein NI and Kilrea Livestock Mart would like to thank everyone for supporting the bull sales in 2023; and wish all vendors, customers and sponsors a Happy Christmas and a Peaceful and Prosperous New Year.

Stuart Smith exhibited the supreme champion Prehen Adare Red PLI £597. Included are judge David Perry, and sponsor Peter Speir, United Feeds.

Honourable mention was Keely Santos Lincoln shown by Alistair Black. Also pictured Edel Madden, United Feeds; and judge David Perry, Ahoghill.

Sean Henry from Desertmartin was the recipient of the £100 United Feeds voucher. He is pictured with company representatives Peter Speir and Edel Madden.