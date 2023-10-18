Renewed appeal for missing Donegal teenager
Gardaí are renewing their appeal and seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Steven Boyle who is reported missing from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal since the 22nd August 2023.
Steven is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes.
It is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing.
Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare.
Anyone with information on Steven’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police.