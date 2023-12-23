Autumn and winter milk production bring with them the added challenge of rearing calves indoors, where the risk of respiratory problems arising is that much higher.

Luke Morgan, from Crystalyx, (left) recently called-in with Warrenpoint milk producer, Anthony Murney.

However, many Irish dairy farmers are reporting an increased occurrence of these issues in the wake of the continuing damp and humid conditions.

Preventing these problems from arising is of critical importance: any setback in daily growth rate will prevent replacement heifers from achieving their optimal development targets.

Research has repeatedly confirmed that calving heifers for the first time substantially beyond 24-month age will have a significant negative impact on their subsequent lifetime milk performance levels.

Anthony Murney milks 180 Holstein: Friesian cows with his brothers - Mark and Leo - close to Warrenpoint in Co Down.

Milk production has been the main enterprise on the farm for the past 60 years.

The Murney herd is currently averaging 8,000L with excellent butterfat and protein figures.

“The cows calve between August and April,” Anthony explained.

“It’s a calving profile that allows us to maximise the value of the winter milk bonuses that are available to the business."

He added: “We use sexed semen on the best cows to produce the replacement heifers that we need. A range of beef sires are then used on the rest of the breeding animals.”

Anthony stressed the importance of giving all calves the best possible start.

He explained: “Successful calf rearing is at the very core of the business. Our plan is to invest in a new, purpose-designed calf rearing shed in the very near future.”

All the calves born on the Murney farm receive ample colostrum within an hour or so of birth.

Close attention is paid to all newborns for the first few days after calving. They are then penned in groups of five and penned in the farm’s rearing shed.

Anthony Murney again: “Every effort is made to meet the health, nutrition and welfare needs of the calves at all times. They are bedded in deep straw, which is refreshed regularly, and maintained in a warm, draught-free environment. A high-quality creep feed is made available to the calves from day one onwards.”

Anthony is very conscious that young calves and weanlings just off milk can be predisposed to respiratory challenges.

“Our aim is to prevent these problems from arising in the first place,” he explained. In practical terms this means ensuring that the calves have plenty of fresh air within a draught-free environment.

“Our sole objective is to ensure that the health of the calves is maximised at all times. Disease prevention will always be the driver across all aspects of the farm.”

Anthony also recognises the benefit of products that help to maintain calves’ breathing, while at the same time, keeping their airways clear. With this in mind, heensures that young calves and weanlings have consistent access to Crystalyx Easy Breather feed blocks.

Anthony further explained: “The calf house continuously smells of menthol and eucalyptus. The blocks go in with the calves from the get-go.

“What I particularly like is the fact that the 5kg tubs fit neatly at the end of the feed troughs. So the calves can conveniently lick the Easy Breather as they are nibbling away at the creep feed.”

Anthony continued: “The bottom line is that Crystalyx Easy Breather works. And we have found this out to be the case on a consistent basis over a number of years.

“Calf rearing is just too important to the future of the farm. If Easy Breather didn’t work: we wouldn’t be using it.”

Crystalyx representative, Luke Morgan, was a recent visitor to the Murney farm.

He explained that Easy Breatheris a feed lick, specifically designed to alleviate stress and respiratory problems in calves, young cattle and sheep.

Luke added: “Containing menthol and eucalyptus, this unique feed block allows young animals to maintain a healthy respiratory system on a totally natural basis.

“Calves and weanlings are particularly prone to respiratory ailments, as they have not developed any natural immunity to many infectious organisms.

“The severity of the problems can vary from a mild nasal discharge and coughing in a group of calves, to severe pneumonia with some deaths.”

Luke also confirmed that Easy Breatheracts to optimise performance by stimulating forage intakes and digestibility while providing all essential mineral, trace elements and vitamins. It also helps animals regain appetite after a stress or challenge.