Restricted access of veterinary medicines remains a very real threat to local agriculture
Speaking at BVA’s 2023 annual Northern Ireland dinner in Stormont, Anna reminded attendees of the disastrous consequences should Northern Ireland lose access to 51% of veterinary medicines due to the Windsor Framework.
Potential losses include salmonella and leptospirosis vaccines, both of which prevent diseases affecting animals and people, as well as flu and tetanus vaccines for horses and insulin for dogs and cats.
Anna praised the hard work by BVA’s Northern Ireland Branch team, particularly that of Past President Mark Little, in securing a three-year grace period, meaning access to vet medicines continues under existing regulations until 2025.
Although Anna welcomed the extension, BVA continues to lobby the UK Government and European Commission to prioritise the issue. She continued: “It is absolutely vital that high standards of animal welfare and public health are protected. Finding a permanent solution must be a top priority ahead of the grace period expiration in 2025 to protect animal welfare and protect public health.”
Judson also highlighted the importance of ensuring animal health and welfare is central to the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs’ new Future Farming Framework, which will directly and indirectly support the Department’s primary policy priorities.
BVA is urging collaboration between government, vets and industry to design a scheme that will ensure vet-farmer engagement, long-term improvement and maximise opportunities around animal health and welfare.
Judson explained: “Investment in animal health and biosecurity is also an investment in human and environmental health, and it contributes to the efficiency and sustainability of our food production systems and agricultural sector as a whole. It is vital that sufficient funding is allocated.”
The BVA president highlighted the great need for more accessible veterinary education in Northern Ireland.
Being the only part of the UK without a dedicated vet school, this means that not only do potential Northern Ireland students move away to study, but many do not return after qualifying, having put down roots in other parts of the UK.
Judson commented: “Tackling issues like this is very close to my heart: One way to do this is through the provision of inclusive veterinary education which helps to break down the economic, social and geographic barriers which may prevent students from entering the profession.
“There is also the need to address the ongoing workforce shortage and the provision of local veterinary education could play a key role in this.”
Judson also spoke about how the Veterinary Surgeons Act 1966 is no longer fit for purpose, failing to recognise roles such as veterinary nurses and vet techs.
She called for support as BVA continues to lobby the UK Government for legislative reform of the Veterinary Surgeons Act to bring about much needed UK-wide change.
Anna Judson concluded: “Veterinary nurses in my practice were highly qualified, experienced and important members of my team, and I find it incredible that this title isn’t protected, and anyone can call themselves a vet nurse. This must be rectified.”
Ian Paisley MP is also aware of the pending threat regarding severe limitations being imposed on the numbers of veterinary medicines that can be imported into Northern Ireland.
He commented: “This measure is due to kick-in next year. If fully implemented it could strongly jeopardise the health and wellbeing of all farm animals in Northern Ireland.”
Paisley intends taking this matter up at Westminster as matter of priority.