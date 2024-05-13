A total of 733 members sent 23,987 Birds to Fermoy for the fourth race of the N.I.P.A. Old Bird Season. With great weather forecasted for the weekend things went as planned this week with the birds being hampered on the Friday night for the Saturday. On Saturday morning thbirds were liberated at 9:00AM in excellent conditions, clear blue skies and glorious sunshine with a Light South East Wind at the liberation point. Great Job to Paddy McNiece on the Video updates throughout the Liberation process as always.

SECTION H DOMINATE THE FOURTH RACE OF THE SEASON

The winning bird from the fourth Old Bird Race belongs to David Devine of Strabane & District H.P.S in Section H.

Also, congratulations to 2nd Open K. Armstrong of Omagh & District H.P.S. in Section H & 3rd Open Paul Maxwell Jnr. of Foyle H.P.S. in Section H. It was almost a clean sweep for the members of Section H taking 9 out of the Top 10 Open Placings. It was a beautiful day for all enjoying the weather out over the weekend in the garden enjoying the bird’s arrivals. Big thanks to all in the N.I.P.A. for organising a wonderful race.

SECTION C REPORT

The winner of Section C (114/3,374) from Fermoy was J&D Braniff of Glen H.P.S. The duo of Joe and David takes the top 4 positions in Glen H.P.S. (304 Birds). They also top Section C (3,374 Birds).

Ballycarry & District: (9/231) 1st G. Davidson 1553; 2nd B. McCammon 1503; 3rd S. Beattie & Dtr 1503; 4th W. Degnan & T. McKee 1502; 5th N J Arthurs 1500; 6th N J Arthurs 1495

Ballyclare & District: (13/531) 1st A&T Agnew 1593; 2nd A&T Agnew 1589; 3rd G&R Lawrie 1589; 4th G&R Lawrie 1588; 5th Horner Bros & Son 1577; 6th A&T Agnew 1577

Carrick Social: (8/263) 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1600; 2nd Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1592; 3rd D&J Armstrong & Son 1590; 4th D&J Armstrong & Son 1577; 5th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1564; 6th Mr & Mrs Robinson 1557

Doagh & District: (10/332) 1st Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1590; 2nd A&N Lewis 1585; 3rd S. Collins 1580; 4th J&R Scott 1570; 5th Mr & Mrs B. McNeilly 1563; 6th J&R Scott 1557

Eastway H.P.S: (9/334) 1st D. McElhone 1586; 2nd J. Burrows 1575; 3rd D&J Campbell 1573; 4th D&J Campbell 1573; 5th J. Burrows 1568; 6th D. McElhone 1568

Glenarm & District: (6/168) 1st J&R Baxter 1598; 2nd O. O’Neill & Son 1572; 3rd K.S McCloy 1554; 4th O. O’ McNeill & Son 1547; 5th O. O’ McNeill & Son 1538; 6th G. McWhirter 1525

Horseshoe H.P.S: (4/90) 1st K&D Hagans 1576; 2nd K&D Hagans 1576; 3rd K&D Hagans 1561; 4th J. Hastings 1508; 5th J. Hastings 1504; 6th D. McAuley 1498

Kingsmoss: (10/208) 1st Knowles & Hill 1515; 2nd J&S Graham 1510; 3rd G&C Lowry 1508; 4th T. Cairns & Son 1508; 5th W. Gault & Son 1501; 6th T. Cairns & Son 1499

Larne & District: (18/454) 1st Rea & Magill 1494; 2nd G. K & I Moxham 1493; 3rd Rea & Magill 1493; 4th Crawford & Robinson 1484; 5th C. Campbell 1480; 6th Rea & Magill 1479

Ligoniel & District: (19/427) 1st McMurray & Anderson 1578; 2nd McMurray & Anderson 1577; 3rd Bingham & Seaton 1568; 4th McMurray & Anderson 1567; 5th Bingham & Seaton 1563; 6th Ed Heaney & Son 1563

East Antrim Amalgamation: 1st Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1600, 20 Points; 2nd J&R Baxter 1598, 19 Points; 3rd Rea & Magill 1596, 18 Points; 4th A&T Agnew 1593, 17 Points; 5th Mr & Mrs Reid & Bigger 1592 Points; 6th D&J Armstrong 1590, 15 Points; 7th A&T Agnew 1589, 14 Points; 8th G K & I Moxam 1589, 13 Points; 9th G&R Lawrie 1589, 12 Points; 10th G&R Lawrie 1588, 11 Points; 11th A&N Lewis 1585, 10 Points; 12th Rea & Magill 1585, 9 Points; 13th Crawford& Robinson 1583, 8 Points; 14th S. Collins 1580, 7 Points; 15th D&J Armstrong 1577, 6 Points; 16th Horner Bros & Son 1577, 5 Points; 17th A&T Agnew 1577, 4 Points; 18th Higginson & Fasciola 1576, 3 Points; 19th K&D Hagans 1576, 2 Points; 20th K&D Hagans 1576, 1 Point

69 Members sent 1,971 Birds.

East Antrim Amalgamation

Fermoy 11/5/24

The amalgamation was in Fermoy on Saturday for the fourth old bird race of the season. Conditions at the liberation site were near on perfect as the reports came in from the convoyer a 9am release was planned.

It’s as you were at the top of the result with Hugh Bigger taking the brave decision to put his previous week’s open winner back out and it paid off as the yearling cock named (atchy) took 1st prize plus pools & DTW in the Carrick social, 2nd section C & 1st place EAA. A remarkable effort from both pigeon and fancier. It’s fair to say that’s a real top notch performance!

Four races in folks and I just want to say the EAA members are showcasing the absolute quality in our small corner of the country.

So very well done to everyone! Keep er Lit. Congratulations – Jonny Baxter EAA Press Officer

SECTION D REPORT

The winner of Section D (82/2,574) from Fermoy was P&J Boal of Dromore H.P.S. Philip and his birds are on form making it 4 Section D Wins from 4 Races. Yet again another super result from Philip Winning Dromore H.P.S. (334 Birds) 1st Section and 5th Section D (2,574 Birds) along with 136th Open (23,987 Birds) This week’s Section Winner GB23 D 01274 is a Blue Cock. He is from Smolders/Van Herck Bloodlines and is a Full Brother to last week’s Winner of 1st Section D 2,298 Birds, 4th Open 21,479 Birds.

Colin H.P.S: (8/208) 1st O&M Monaghan 1578; 2nd J. Gregory & Sons 1578; 3rd O&M Monaghan 1576; 4th J. Gregory & Sons 1572; 5th O&M Monaghan 1567; 6th O&M Monaghan 1567

Derriaghy: (6/160) 1st K. Johnston 1568; 2nd D. Johnston 1554; 3rd D. Johnston 1534; 4th K. Johnston 1530; 5th D. Johnston 1521; 6th D. Johnston 1521

Dromara H.P.S: (11/385) 1st C. Rooney & Sons 1535; 2nd D. Aiken 1521; 3rd M. Russell 1517; 4th D. Aiken 1510; 5th N. Edgar & Son 1507; 6th N. Edgar & Son 1507

Dromore West End: D/S

Dromore H.P.S: (8/334) 1st P&J Boal 1667; 2nd R. Keegan & Son 1620; 3rd Mr & Mrs G. Delaney 1610; 4th P&J Boal 1597; 5th T. Mawhinney 1585; 6th P&J Boal 1582

Glen H.P.S: (9/304) 1st J&D Braniff 1606; 2nd J&D Braniff 1592; 3rd J&D Braniff 1582; 4th J&D Braniff 1582; 5th P. Farrelly & Son 1575; 6th J&D Braniff 1574

Glenavy & District: (6/233) 1st I. Gibb & Sons 1571; 2nd I. Gibb & Sons 1570; 3rd I. Gibb & Sons 1558; 4th I. Gibb & Sons 1557; 5th I. Gibb & Sons 1554; 6th I. Gibb & Sons 1550

Harmony H.P.S: (12/296) 1st S. Delaney 1666; 2nd S. Delaney 1610; 3rd Abernethy & Turner 1575; 4th S. Delaney 1573; 5th S. Delaney 1570; 6th S. Delaney 1554

Hillsborough & Maze: (8/488) 1st I. Rollins & Son 1510; 2nd G. Marsden 1496; 3rd G. Marsden 1488; 4th I. Rollins & Son 1485; 5th G. Marsden 1484; 6th E. Russell 1483

Kingswood H.P.S: D/S

Lisburn & District: (16/505) 1st Spence Bros 1597; 2nd R. Topping & Son 1585; 3rd Spence Bros 1584; 4th S G Briggs 1583; 5th Spence Bros 1575; 6th Spence Bros 1575

South Belfast H.P.S: (3/84) 1st T. McNally 1577; 2nd T. McNally 1559; 3rd T. McNally 1526; 4th T. McNally 1509; 5th T. McNally 1509; 6th T. McNally 1509

Titanic H.P.S: D/S

Trinity H.P.S: (7/243) 1st P&K McCarthy 1580; 2nd J&L Smyth 1578; 3rd P&K McCarthy 1569; 4th P&K McCarthy 1569; 5th P&K McCarthy 1568; 6th P&K McCarthy 1568

SECTION F REPORT

The winner of Section F (84/2,368) from Fermoy was Burgess & Brennan of Bangor R.P.C. The successful partnership Wins Bangor Club along with 3rd & 4th Spots (337 Birds) along with 1st, 3rd 4th Section F (2,368 Birds). The Section Winner is the same Hen that won the Section 2 weeks ago from 1st Roscrea Race. The Sire is a Petr Van Merwe and the Dam is a Grizzle Hen of McArdle Bloodlines. The hen that finished 3rd Section was also 2nd Section F 2 weeks ago from the same race. And to top it all off 4th Section was the Section F Bird of the Year last season.

Ards: (7/126) 1st W. Leckey 1512; 2nd McGimpsey Bros 1508; 3rd McGimpsey Bros 1496; 4th W. Leckey 1495; 5th McGimpsey Bros 1493; 6th W. Leckey 1483

Annalong: D/S

Bangor R.P.C: (11/337) 1st Burgess & Brennan 1553; 2nd R. Moore & Son 1545; 3rd Burgess & Brennan 1539; 4th Burgess & Brennan 1533; 5th R. Moore & Son 1532; 6th R. Moore & Son 1529

Cloughey H.P.S: (5/130) 1st C&H Cully 1462; 2nd Gordon Bros & Sons 1451; 3rd Young & McCormick 1436; 4th Young & McCormick 1433; 5th Young & McCormick 1414; 6th Young & McCormick 1399

Comber Central H.P.S: (4/74) 1st C. Hutchinson 1439; 2nd C. Hutchinson 1415; 3rd C. Hutchinson 1411; 4th C. Hutchinson 1402; 5th C. Hutchinson 1396; 6th C. Hutchinson 1390

Corrigs: (8/254) 1st R. Shaw 1485; 2nd Toner Bros 1451; 3rd R. Shaw 1406; 4th Toner Bros 1404; 5th P. Brown & Son 1401; 6th R. Shaw 1394

Crossgar: (9/274) 1st McCartan & Woodside 1491; 2nd McCartan & Woodside 1484; 3rd McCartan & Woodside 1482; 4th McCartan & Woodside 1482; 5th McCartan & Woodside 1473; 6th S. McLoughlin 1472

Downpatrick Premier: (8/286) 1st E. Wynn & Dtr 1476; 2nd J. Crossan 1450; 3rd E. Wynn & Dtr 1449; 4th T&G Black 1443; 5th T&G Black 1441; 6th J. Crossan 1439

Killyleagh Central: (11/349) P. Murray 1478; 2nd C. Healy 1464; 3rd P. Murray 1453; 4th P. Murray 1452; 5th P. Murray 1449; 6th P. Murray 1449

Killyleagh & District: (10/290) 1st Morrisson Bros 1511; 2nd K. Murray 1482; 3rd Morrisson Bros 1481; 4th K. Murray 1476; 5th J. Pirie 1466; 6th D. Grieves 1466

Kircubbin: D/S

Millisle & District H.P.S: (8/139) 1st Rainey Bros 1466; 2nd Rainey Bros 1465; 3rd Rainey Bros 1460; 4th Rainey Bros 1459; 5th Rainey Bros 1442; 6th Rainey Bros 1442

SECTION G REPORT

The winner of Section G (61/2,982) from Fermoy was Sammy Ogle of Drumnavady H.P.S. Sammy makes it 3 wins in a row in Drumnavady Club taking 3rd & 4th places this week also (562 Birds). The top Section Prize goes to Sammy this week from Fermoy (2,396 Birds) and also finishes 118th Open overall (23,978 Birds). The Section Winner GB21D 01609 Sire is of Louis Thijs and the Dam of the Section Winner is Leo Heremans from Wayne Doonan of Cock Crow Breeding Lofts.

Ashfield: D/S

Ballyholland: (9/618) 1st Owen Markey 1660; 2nd C. O’Hare & Dtr 1572; 3rd Owen Markey 1564; 4th Owen Markey 1554; 5th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1554; 6th C. O’Hare & Dtr 1549

Banbridge H.P.S: (9/287) 1st R. Carson & Son 1572; 2nd R. Carson & Son 1565; 3rd T. Mallon 1562; 4th R. Carson & Son 1547; 5th R. Carson & Son 1537; 6th F. Simpson 1535

Banbridge Social: D/S

Drumnavady: (15/562) 1st S. Ogle 1673; 2nd D&K Mallen 1662; 3rd J. Smyth & Sons 1607; 4th G&S McMullan 1600; 5th D&K Mallen 1596; 6th J. Smyth & Sons 1591

Millvale: (6/298) 1st JJ McCabe 1558; 2nd T. Mooney & Son 1556; 3rd 5th JJ McCabe 1551; 4th 5th JJ McCabe 1551; 5th JJ McCabe 1550; 6th 5th JJ McCabe 1544

Newry City: (8/435) 1st Thompson & Lunn 1613; 2nd Thompson & Lunn 1612; 3rd Thompson & Lunn 1601; 4th Thompson & Lunn 1587; 5th Thompson & Lunn 1581; 6th Thompson & Lunn 1578

Newry & District: (15/755) 1st Mark Maguire & Son 1575; 2nd J.F McCabe & Son 1572; 3rd J.F McCabe & Son 1569; 4th R. Williamson 1559; 5th J.F McCabe & Son 1556; 6th J.F McCabe & Son 1556

Most of us where lucky enough to see the Northern Lights on Friday night as it was a lovely spectacle as we were just waiting on pick-up from the lorries after a busy night of hampering. Next week the Mighty N.I.P.A. take another trip back down to Fermoy in County Cork as the races are coming in fast.

