Retailers must continue supporting local, says UFU

With reports of Uruguay steaks being stocked in a number of ASDA stores in Britain, the Ulster Farmers’ Union says local retailers must continue to promote and sell red meat products that are sustainably produced in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “We’ve been closely monitoring the stocking of Uruguay steaks across the water, and so far, the majority of our local stores have remained committed to stocking nearly 100% NI beef and lamb, showing their support for our farmers who take great pride in producing a high-quality product.

“It often goes unnoticed just how many hoops farmers have to get through to meet the high standards of the Farm Quality Assurance Scheme, which results in the prime products consumers see on local shop shelves. They also have to meet tight supermarket contracts usually based on age, weights and grades which is no small feat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s extremely disappointing to see that ASDA stores in Britain have been stocking imported Uruguay steaks instead of supporting their local farmers who work to the same high standards as farmers in NI. Supermarkets need to remain committed to local sourcing to ensure farms can remain profitable while also supporting agri-food jobs and rural communities.”

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

The UFU say beef and sheep numbers are currently declining in NI, making it more important than ever for local retailers to uphold their commitment to sourcing locally.

“When supermarkets consistently support local produce, it gives a significant lift to the entire industry. At a time when beef and sheep numbers are falling, this commitment reassures farmers, strengthens confidence and helps ensure the long-term viability of their businesses.

“There’s always a concern around imported food and whether or not the production standards are the same as what’s expected in the UK. Our farmers work to the highest environmental and animal welfare standards. If imports fall short in comparison, this puts local farmers on the back foot which is the last thing they need when trying to manage major issues such as inheritance tax and the Nutrient Action Plan proposals,” said Mr Cuddy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI farmers have embraced a range of initiatives to improve sustainability, including the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme which lowers greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the age of slaughter. With climate awareness growing among consumers, an important question remains - are they truly informed about the production of food available on supermarket shelves?

“It’s vital that consumers know what they’re buying. Clear, accurate labelling of country of origin helps shoppers make informed choices. This can then translate into direct support for NI farmers and environmental benefits. Beef produced in Western Europe, and particularly the UK, emits less than half the greenhouse gases of the global average. This is because of extensive grass-fed cattle and improved breeding and management.

“With the ongoing global issues, we need to be supporting local production and helping our agri-food industry to grow and thrive. None of us, supermarkets included, want to risk relying on imported foods when we have seen firsthand how fragile the world is in with war and diseases. Supporting local food production is key to our food security,” said Mr Cuddy.