A rising star of women’s rugby has credited her college tutors with helping her to successfully balance her studies with a call-up to the Scotland World Cup squad.

Outside centre Emma Orr, who has recently signed for Bristol Bears, is among more than 350 students graduating from Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) today (Monday 26 August).

She was the youngest member of the Scotland squad which competed in New Zealand in 2022.

By balancing her fledgling rugby career with studying agriculture, the 21-year-old – who grew up on a farm near Biggar in South Lanarkshire – is following in the footsteps of other notable SRUC alumni.

Emma Orr, who has recently signed for Bristol Bears. Picture - Chris Watt Photography

Doddie Weir, who lost his brave fight against Motor Neurone Disease at the age of just 52, graduated with an HND in agriculture in 1991, having earned his first Scotland call-up the previous year.

Meanwhile, Alex Dunbar, who earned 31 caps for the national side, graduated with an HNC in agriculture in 2008. More than a decade later, he returned to SRUC to gain an HND via distance learning.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at SRUC and I’ve made friends for life here,” said Emma. “My rugby commitments kind of took over and SRUC allowed me to do both at the same time, which was brilliant.

“Probably my greatest achievement to date is eventually graduating with a BSc in agriculture alongside being a professional athlete.”

Emma will join her fellow graduands at Glasgow’s Bute Hall today.

Professor Wayne Powell, Principal and Chief Executive of SRUC, said: “Our courses consider the innovative science that supports land-based and rural industries, the way they interact with and support the environment around them, as well as the businesses that rely on them.

“Juggling study with professional sport isn’t always easy, but it is testament to Emma and our wonderful staff at SRUC that she is graduating with her well-earned degree today. I would like to congratulate Emma and all of today’s graduates. Whether they are leaving with qualifications in agriculture, environmental management, veterinary nursing or any of our many other land-based courses, this is a day for collective celebration.”

