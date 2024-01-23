News you can trust since 1963
Roads closed - motorists urged to avoid these areas

Police have advised of some roads closures in Northern Ireland.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 18:12 GMT
Northway, Portadown is now closed in both directions in order to facilitate emergency services attendance at a road traffic collision.

Meanwhile, King Street, Newcastle, is closed to all road users due to a fallen tree.

Please seek an alternative routes for your journey.

