Roads closed - motorists urged to avoid these areas
Police have advised of some roads closures in Northern Ireland.
Northway, Portadown is now closed in both directions in order to facilitate emergency services attendance at a road traffic collision.
Meanwhile, King Street, Newcastle, is closed to all road users due to a fallen tree.
Please seek an alternative routes for your journey.