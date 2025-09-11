Robbie Butler MLA: Standing up for Northern Ireland’s family farmers on Back British Farming Day

Ulster Unionist representatives giving their support for British farming

Ulster Unionist Party Deputy Leader and Agriculture Spokesperson Robbie Butler MLA has highlighted the significance of representing Northern Ireland’s family farmers at Westminster during Back British Farming Day.

Speaking after attending the event, Mr Butler said: “Family farmers are the backbone of our agri-food industry and integral to the food security of the United Kingdom. While the UK is rightly recognised across the world for its high-quality produce, it is important to acknowledge the unique and vital contribution of Northern Ireland’s farmers in ensuring that high standard is maintained.”

During the day, Robbie Butler MLA was joined by UUP colleagues Robin Swann MP, Lord Empey, and Lord Elliott, engaging with hosts from the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) and Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU).

Mr Butler stressed that alongside celebrating farming’s achievements, it was essential to reflect the serious challenges facing local farmers:

- Unfair inheritance tax rules which create uncertainty for farm families and the next generation.

- Unresolved bovine TB issues that continue to damage livelihoods.

- Increasing environmental and climate pressures that require both fairness and practicality.

- The ongoing difficulties caused by Brexit and the Irish Sea Border, which has placed unnecessary burdens on Northern Ireland’s agri-food sector and wider economy.

Robbie Butler MLA concluded: “The Ulster Unionist Party will continue to be the voice for fairness and a prosperous future for Northern Ireland’s hard-working farming families. Their dedication underpins our communities, our economy, and our food security — and they deserve nothing less than our full support.”