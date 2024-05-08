Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Wednesday, May 1st, 2024, Scobie and Junor Northern Ireland hosted their annual sausage competition – in order to find out which Northern Ireland butcher makes the best sausages.

Entries came in from all over Northern Ireland and were scored through a blind taste test and categorised, showcasing the talent there is within Northern Irish butchers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awards went out to the best butchers apprentice, country champions and the overall supreme champion.

NI supreme sausage making champion 2024 – Robert Graham of Graham Family Butchers, Ballinamallard, Co Fermanagh. Picture: Submitted

All entries were of an extreme high quality and we want to congratulate everyone who entered.

Scobie and Junor also like to give back to the community so with that in mind, all proceeds of the open evening were in aid of the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sausage competition categories:

Butchers from each county in Northern Ireland and Co Donegal were able to enter their sausage creations into three categories: Best pork sausage, best beef sausage and best speciality sausage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NI best butchers apprentice, Ellie McPadden of Lisdergan Butchery, Omagh, Co Tyrone. Picture: Submitted

A winner for each of these categories was awarded for each region.

Plus, an overall winner for each county was awarded a prize – crowned best sausage for their county.

There was also a competition to crown the best butcher apprentice in Northern Ireland.

Finally, a winner was crowned overall supreme champion for the Northern Ireland 2024 Sausage Competition.

Judging involved blind tasting by four independent judges.

All funds raised went to charity Alzheimer’s Society.