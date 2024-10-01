Robin Swann MP visits Diageo Ireland Baileys Production Plant
During the visit, Mr Swann met with the management of the plant including Interim Operations Manager Fred Skelly, Head of Baileys Operations Robert Murphy, Lead Manufacturing Technician Miriam Gonzalez Temes, and Site Engineering Manager Tom Brown.
Robin Swann MP commented on the visit: “It was great to meet with the team at Diageo to hear more about their commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability, as well as to visit and tour the Mallusk production plant itself which not only manufactures an iconic product, but also provides employment to hundreds of my constituents from across South Antrim.”
In a social media post following the visit, Diageo Ireland said: “We are grateful for Mr. Swann's support of local industry in Northern Ireland, and we were glad to have the opportunity to discuss with him, our ambitions to decarbonise the site and transform the packaging materials we use in line with Diageo’s Society 2030 commitments.”
