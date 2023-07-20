Rosehill Texel dispersal sale heads to Ballymena this Monday night

County Antrim pedigree sheep breeder Irene Gray’s Rosehill Texel will come under the hammer on Monday 24th July at 8pm in Ballymena Mart.

The flock was founded in 1995 when Irene’s late grandfather bought her two pedigree Texel ewes at the Club sale in Ballyclare.

The ewes are a young flock and include three Sportsman’s Double Diamond daughters, two of which were purchased privately from the famous Auldhouseburn flock of Alan Blackwood.

A batch of sheep from the flock

Irene’s flock has been built on purchases of new stock ewes over the last half a dozen years from the consistent and well known flocks of Jim Wilson of Blackstown at Crumlin and top quality gimmers from David Boyd at Crawfordsland.

Both of these have added carcase, frame and top to the sheep which has been important to Irene who has focused on producing high quality ram lambs for local farmers who come back year on year to get rams from Rosehill.

Also featuring in the sale is a ewe of great character from Sportsman and three stunning young ewe lambs with great skins.

The last lot for Irene will be auctioned for charity with the proceeds being given to the haematology unit of Laurel House in Antrim who look after Irene’s Blood Cancer on an ongoing basis.