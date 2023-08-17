The flock consists of Blackface, Mule and Rouge cross Blackface ewes. The flock currently uses three Rouge tups across the Blackface and Mule ewes.

It was by chance that the Kelly’s started using a Rouge ram around 12 years ago and they haven’t looked back since. The Rouge has now started to replace the Suffolk as Brian praises the more vigorous lambs, with approximately 60% of ewes served to the Rouge. In the breeding season just past one Rouge ram tupped 100 ewes with a scanning percentage of 180%, proving just how hard working and fertile the Rouge tup is!

Brian lambs all the single carrying ewes outside with doubles and triplets housed for lambing but turned out soon after lambing.

A batch of Rouge sired March born lambs out of Rock Farms Blackface and Mule ewes just weaned.

“The advantage of the Rouge sired lambs is that the ewes can lamb them easily, they are lively, quick to their feet and suckle which is essential to us on an outdoor lambing system”.

Brian remarks that the lambs are born with a good coverage of hair on their heads and has seen no difference in lamb mortality when comparing with Suffolk sired lambs, maintaining that their vigorous nature means they have a full belly of milk and can withstand the elements.

Some of the first Rouge x Blackface ewe lambs were kept, as Rock Farm has a closed flock system. At 10 years of age a number of these ewes are still on farm having had a crop of lambs this year, the longevity of this cross is quite impressive!

Brian praises these Rouge bred ewes for their powerful milking ability, something Brian puts a high value on as the lambs rely on milk and grass as no concentrates are fed. Lambs are sold off farm as stores in September having been weaned in early August. The prolificacy of the Rouge is a bonus to the farm with a good lambing percentage at scanning.

As a butcher by trade Brian knows how the Rouge offspring grade and kill out with many lambs being of U grade standard, with a great flavoured end product for the table!

Looking to the future the Rouge has cemented their place at Rock Farm