Royal Bank of Scotland reaffirms 44-year partnership with extended support for Scotland’s leading agricultural show

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of RHASS and Judith Cruickshank, Chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland

Royal Bank of Scotland, a supporter of the Show since 1981, has reaffirmed its commitment to its longest-standing corporate partnership, and to Scotland’s leading agricultural event, the Royal Highland Show, by extending the agreement for a further three years.

Held annually, the Royal Highland Show is regarded as one of Europe's best agribusiness showcases, while also serving as the principal fundraising event for charity RHASS, (the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland). The week of the Show sees the Royal Highland Centre transform into the equivalent of a busy town, attracting over 200,000 people across just four-days.

The Show also plays a major role in supporting rural businesses and the wider economy, providing a platform for hundreds of companies to exhibit their products and services, generate new trade, and reach both consumers and industry buyers. The 2022 economic impact report found that the Show delivers £39.5 million to the Edinburgh economy, comparable to other major events in the city underlining its importance not only to agriculture but to Scotland’s wider business and tourism sectors.

Taking place Thursday 19th – Sunday 22nd June, this year’s event promises a packed programme of food, farming, livestock competitions, live entertainment and family activities, with children 15 and under going free.

Alex Paterson, Chief Executive of RHASS, said: “We are delighted that as we gear up to host our 203rd Show our partnership with the Royal Bank of Scotland continues. With the bank being the biggest lender to the agricultural sector in Scotland, we couldn’t ask for a sponsor more aligned with our ambitions, as we continue to support the advancement of agriculture and help to educate and connect people across the sector.

“The Royal Highland Show is at the heart of Scotland’s rural calendar, bringing together the very best in agricultural competitions, food producers, farmers, families and visitors from across the country and beyond. With over 4,000 livestock, hundreds of trade exhibitors, and a huge variety of entertainment and music it’s a fantastic day out and if you haven’t been before, I can promise that there is something for everyone.”

Royal Bank of Scotland is one of the largest supporters of the agriculture sector in Scotland. With a team of nearly 30 agricultural specialists working across the country, the bank works closely with organisations at the heart of the sector, including the Scottish Association of Young Farmers and the RSABI.

Judith Cruickshank, Chair, Scotland Board, Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “The Royal Highland Show is synonymous with the success, history and longevity of Scotland’s agriculture sector and we are delighted to announce the extension of our support on the eve of this year’s event.

“The Royal Bank of Scotland’s relationship with the Royal Highland Show will now span five decades and see us remain a partner through our own 300th anniversary celebrations in 2027.

“Agriculture is hugely important to Scotland’s economy and, as the biggest lender to the sector it is important that as a bank we do everything that we can to help those operating within the industry through our team of agricultural specialists who understand the unique issues the industry here faces.”

Tickets for the Royal Highland Show and the Show’s folk and country music event, the Royal Highland Hoolie, are still available, with options for combined admission to both events. Children aged 15 and under can attend the daytime show for free when accompanied by a paying adult. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.royalhighlandshow.org.