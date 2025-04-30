Royal Flush prospects gross £70,000 for Jalex Team

By Libby Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2025, 15:10 BST
James Alexander created quite the talking point in pedigree Limousin circles offering five ET siblings as the centrepiece of this commercial Jalex Jawdroppers Sale held on farm at Randalstown, County Antrim at the weekend.

Not yet a year old, the five calves quickly earned the nickname "The Royal Flush" with huge presale interest noted by auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington.

James Little was on fire in the rostrum with a massive gallery of buyers competing against online purchasers on marteye.

The quality of the ET calves was superb, with a story to match as there is plenty of breeding and performance behind them. Their full brother Jalex Transform previously sold at Carlisle for £35,000, and another Jalex Supermanwho sired the 2024 Red Ladies Day Champion.

Prices topped at £20,000 for Jalex Voila, who was snapped up by the partnership of Martin McConville and Gerard McNally, Rathfriland. The only bull calf Jalex Virile has serious potential, with the type of power and muscle in a youngster that is sure to breed show calves. He now travels to Aberdeenshire to the farm of Lloyd Fowlie.

The five calves grossed £70,000 and returned an average of £14,000 per head.

Declan Griffin, Co Clare forked out £10,000 to secure Jalex Vanciful

Declan Griffin, Co Clare forked out £10,000 to secure Jalex Vanciful Photo: freelance

Jalex Vab realised £11,000 with the hammer going down to Richard Powell, Keady

Jalex Vab realised £11,000 with the hammer going down to Richard Powell, Keady Photo: freelance

Shauna Killen snapped up Jalex Vabulous for £14,000

Shauna Killen snapped up Jalex Vabulous for £14,000 Photo: freelance

The only bull calf on offer in the flush was Jalex Virile who was purchased by L&E Fowlie for £15,000

The only bull calf on offer in the flush was Jalex Virile who was purchased by L&E Fowlie for £15,000 Photo: freelance

