Royal Flush prospects gross £70,000 for Jalex Team

Not yet a year old, the five calves quickly earned the nickname "The Royal Flush" with huge presale interest noted by auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington.
James Little was on fire in the rostrum with a massive gallery of buyers competing against online purchasers on marteye.
The quality of the ET calves was superb, with a story to match as there is plenty of breeding and performance behind them. Their full brother Jalex Transform previously sold at Carlisle for £35,000, and another Jalex Supermanwho sired the 2024 Red Ladies Day Champion.
Prices topped at £20,000 for Jalex Voila, who was snapped up by the partnership of Martin McConville and Gerard McNally, Rathfriland. The only bull calf Jalex Virile has serious potential, with the type of power and muscle in a youngster that is sure to breed show calves. He now travels to Aberdeenshire to the farm of Lloyd Fowlie.
The five calves grossed £70,000 and returned an average of £14,000 per head.
