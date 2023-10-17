Scottish farming and crofting families who were seriously hit by recent flooding are being encouraged to contact RSABI to apply for support via a Flooding Fund aimed at helping those who have been most affected.

RSABI, the charity which provides practical, emotional and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture, is offering payments of up to £1000 per farming family business for those who experienced greatest loss as a result of the extreme rainfall and flooding.

Farmers who have sustained serious losses or damage are being encouraged to complete an online application form which is available via RSABI’s website and social media platforms.

The funding will be provided, at RSABI’s discretion, to those who meet the eligibility criteria and are able to provide details and evidence of damage and losses.

RSABI is also working with the team at Forage Aid to assess what demand there is for replacement bedding, feed and forage and the charity is asking farmers who have lost these supplies due to the flooding to email [email protected]

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI, said the charity had received reports of people who have sustained damage to property, vehicles and fencing.

“The past week has been a very trying one for many farming families in the worst-hit parts of Scotland as they have been trying to recover from one of the greatest sustained periods of heavy rain for decades. We are launching this fund to show our support to those who have been significantly affected by the flooding.”

Ms McLaren said RSABI had been very touched by the offers of donations and supplies of silage and straw from farmers in other parts of the country keen to support those who had sustained losses.

“We have been moved by the support being offered by people in the agricultural community who are keen to help fellow farmers at this very difficult time for those affected. This tide of emotional support is very valuable in itself and we hope it will help to lift the spirits of those who have suffered loss in the past week.

“We would encourage anyone who has lost vital supplies needed to feed and bed livestock through the coming winter to please get in touch by emailing [email protected] to allow us to assess the level of demand for a Forage Aid response.”