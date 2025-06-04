RSPB NI: Record-breaking return: Corncrakes call on Rathlin

Corncrake Crex Crex. Andy Hay (rspb-images.com)

RSPB NI are delighted to confirm that six calling male Corncrakes have been recorded on Rathlin Island this breeding season.

This is the highest number to be counted in recent memory, after the bird faced extinction from Northern Ireland in the 1990’s.

Once widespread across the countryside, the Corncrake has been driven to the brink by changing farming practices and the loss of traditional hay meadows. Now, Rathlin Island remains the only place in Northern Ireland where the species are confirmed breeding. A dedicated effort by RSPB NI staff, volunteers and landowners is helping to change the fate of the Corncrake.

RSPB NI formed the ‘Giving Corncrake a Home’ project in 2010 bringing volunteers together to dig, wash and transport nettle rhizomes to the island to provide the dense, early cover Corncrakes rely on to breed successfully. In 2014, the habitat creation efforts paid off when the first Corncrake returned to Rathlin Island year-on-year.

Nettle rhizomes being replanted on Rathlin by a group of RSPB NI volunteers and staff, March 2025. Christopher Curran

Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Warden on Rathlin Island, witnessed the bird’s decline first-hand: “When I was growing up, Corncrakes were everywhere, you couldn’t step outside without hearing them. Now, even one call is rare. That’s why creating early cover with nettle rhizomes is so important. Without it, Corncrakes could have disappeared from Rathlin for good.”

The return of the Corncrake has been a deeply personal goal for Claire Barnett, RSPB NI’s East Area Manager. Claire worked on the project a decade ago as a Senior Conservation Officer. “I remember being out on Rathlin in 2014, walking the fields and hearing the Corncrake call as they were becoming re-established. It was a moment of hope, but I never imagined we’d one day be hearing six. It’s incredible. This is down to years of hard work by our team, the community and volunteers. We're aiming for ten calling male Corncrakes on Rathlin, and with the right habitat and care, we’re confident we can get there.”

This story reflects years of effort to support remaining Corncrakes, including managing land for nature with the help of volunteers, collaborating with local landowners and farmers, and ongoing monitoring throughout the breeding season.

This year’s numbers are more than just a statistic, it is a reminder that with the right help, the Corncrake’s call may yet echo across Northern Ireland once more. Thanks to RSPB NI's members and supporters, the charity can carry out vital conservation efforts to support nature throughout the year. The charity has been working in Northern Ireland for 60 years, to find out more about the project, or to become a member, visit: https://www.rspb.org.uk/northern-ireland