Rural Chaplain
The PCI Rural Chaplain will be at a number of lcoal marts next week.
The Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 6th May - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – cattle
- Monday 8th May - Markethill Livestock Market (evening) - sheep
-Wednesday 10th May – Saturday 13th May – Balmoral Show
The Rural Chaplain scheme covers four of PCI’s nineteen regional presbyteries, the Presbyteries of Down, Iveagh, Newry and Armagh, which includes most of County Down and all of County Armagh.