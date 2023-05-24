News you can trust since 1963
Rural Chaplain diary

PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev ​Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:35 BST

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 27th May - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of martsThe Rural Chaplain will be at a number of marts
- Saturday 27th May - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep

- Monday 29th May - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 30th May - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – Fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock

. Tuesday 30th May – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep

- Saturday 3rd June – Stand at Lurgan Show – look out for the rural chaplaincy exhibition trailer. Free refreshments and seating. Free face painting for children. Drop by – we’d love to see you!