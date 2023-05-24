Rural Chaplain diary
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
By Ruth Rodgers
Published 24th May 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 09:35 BST
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence. They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 27th May - Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 27th May - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) – sheep
- Monday 29th May - Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle
- Tuesday 30th May - Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – Fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock
. Tuesday 30th May – Rathfriland Co-op (evening) – sheep
- Saturday 3rd June – Stand at Lurgan Show – look out for the rural chaplaincy exhibition trailer. Free refreshments and seating. Free face painting for children. Drop by – we’d love to see you!