Rural Chaplain diary for the week ahead
PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.
They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.
Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.
- Saturday 8th July – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep
- Saturday 8th July - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep
- Monday 10th July – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle
- Tuesday 11th July – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock
- Saturday 15th July – Stand at Castlewellan Show.
Look out for the rural chaplaincy exhibition trailer.
Free refreshments and seats to rest weary feet.
If you’re at the Show, do stop by!