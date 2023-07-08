News you can trust since 1963
Rural Chaplain diary for the week ahead

​PCI Rural Chaplain the Rev Kenny Hanna, Jim, or Tyrrell plan, God willing, to be at the sales and events listed below.
By The Newsroom
Published 8th Jul 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of events
The Rural Chaplain will be at a number of events

You are welcome to speak to them in confidence.

They are here to care for farmers and farming families from any background.

Kenny's phone number is 07938488372.

- Saturday 8th July – Downpatrick Co-op (daytime) – sheep

- Saturday 8th July - Hilltown Farmers’ Attested Sales (daytime) - sheep

- Monday 10th July – Downpatrick Co-op (evening) – cattle

- Tuesday 11th July – Markethill Livestock Market (daytime) – fat cows, dropped calves, dairy stock

- Saturday 15th July – Stand at Castlewellan Show.

Look out for the rural chaplaincy exhibition trailer.

Free refreshments and seats to rest weary feet.

If you’re at the Show, do stop by!