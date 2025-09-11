Rural communities deserve the same protections as towns and cities – Butler
Now in its fourth year, Rural Crime Week NI carries the theme ‘Stronger Together: Safer Communities’, highlighting the importance of working collaboratively to tackle theft, vandalism, livestock crime, illegal dumping and fuel fraud.
Mr Butler called for greater police visibility and investment in rural areas, alongside the use of modern tools like CCTV and GPS tracking, and stronger support for neighbourhood watch and rural safety networks to ensure that the good work achieved so far isn't lost, but built on.
“It is unacceptable that hard-working families feel vulnerable in their own homes or on their farms. Words must be matched with action, resources, enforcement and collaboration are all essential,” he said.
He also emphasised the emotional impact of rural crime: “Financial losses are serious, but the toll on mental health, feeling unsafe and isolated, cannot be ignored.”
Mr Butler further sought assurances that rural communities will not be left behind due to falling PSNI numbers. “Low resources, low morale and officer exhaustion are undermining confidence. Rural areas need a clear commitment that they will not be left unprotected.”
Across Northern Ireland, events this week include farm safety demonstrations, equipment marking, public meetings and school awareness sessions, all aimed at empowering local communities and building safer, stronger rural areas.