Rural School Inreach Day at QUB

The day began with a talk about farm safety from Dr Bryan Monson from the Health and Safety Executive NI.

The children then took part in a range of interactive workshops aimed to teach vital skills such as hand hygiene, clinical assessment and recovery position, basic life support, how to use a defibrillator and how to make an emergency phonecall.

The day culminated with an opportunity for the pupils to watch a simulated resuscitation in an immersive farm scenario. Everyone had great fun and hope that the day will equip the children with vital first aid and first responder skills, which they can pass on to their families.