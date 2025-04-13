Rural School Inreach Day at QUB

Published 13th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
The Rural Health Committee at the School of Nursing and Midwifery hosted pupils from Primary 6 and 7 and their teachers, from Carnaghts Primary School in Ballymena.

The day began with a talk about farm safety from Dr Bryan Monson from the Health and Safety Executive NI.

The children then took part in a range of interactive workshops aimed to teach vital skills such as hand hygiene, clinical assessment and recovery position, basic life support, how to use a defibrillator and how to make an emergency phonecall.

The day culminated with an opportunity for the pupils to watch a simulated resuscitation in an immersive farm scenario. Everyone had great fun and hope that the day will equip the children with vital first aid and first responder skills, which they can pass on to their families.

This is the first time a session like this has been organised for the rural school community and is being delivered in collaboration with the HSCNI Farm Safety Partnership, DAERA and the Young Farmers. Organisers hope to make this an annual event for rural schools and may lead to more outreach community activities moving forward.

