Rural Support back on the Road at local agri-shows

Rural Support were excited to be back out meeting farmers and farming families.

Melissa Wylie, Crisis Support Co-ordinator commented: “What a weekend for the start of the local show season. It was great to be in Ballymoney, talking and engaging with farmers and farming families. We are so excited to be back out and about again seeing familiar faces and meeting some new ones too.

"We plan to have a presence at most of the shows this year so do call by the stand if you see us at your local show, we would love to see you.”

Melissa Wylie, Crisis Support Co-ordinator at Ballymoney Show

Next up is the Armagh Show in Gosford Forest Park on Saturday 10th June where Rural Support will be present and then the team are planning to attend the following shows during the rest of the summer season.

If you are attending any of the ones listed, the team would love to see you and have a chat.

Armagh Show Saturday 10th June, 2023

Ballymena Show Saturday 17th June, 2023

Omagh Show Saturday 1st July, 2023

Castlewellan Show Saturday 15th July, 2023

Londonderry/Limavady Show Saturday 15th July, 2023

Antrim Show Saturday 22nd July, 2023

Clogher Valley Wednesday 26th July, 2023

Fermanagh Show Friday 11th & 12th August 2023

To find out more about the range of services and programmes available at Rural Support, go to the NI Farm Support hub at www.ruralsupport.org.uk