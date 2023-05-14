Rural Support launches new survey into rural needs

Through the results of the survey, Rural Support will help identify the pressures the farming community are currently under in Northern Ireland, from the farmer perspective, and help inform and develop Rural Support services.

The survey is a key element of a wider project developed by Rural Support – Supporting NI Farmers in Times of Rapid Change – and will help identify the pressures the farming community are currently under from the farmer perspective, as it navigates a rapidly changing environment.

The wider project is centred around three main pillars that include the voice of the farmer through research, build new understanding and knowledge for the farm business and the farming family through tailored programmes, and creates a network of support across the region through targeted communications.

Christine Kennedy, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, Jim McLaren, NFU Mutual Charitable , Veronica Morris, CEO Rural Support, Martin Malone, NFU Mutual Charitable Trust, Gillian Reid, Head of Farm Support, Rural Support and Gemma Daly, Chair of the board, Rural Support.

This approach has been designed to help farming families to build resilience and actively promotes the importance of decisive and positive action in relation to their farm business and to personal physical and emotional wellbeing.

It also builds on the results of the last survey on farming pressures carried out by Rural Support in 2020, which was instrumental in developing the current strategic plan for 2021-2024

Speaking at the launch, Gemma Daly, Chairperson of Rural Support said: “Over the past 3 years, Rural Support has seen demand from the farming community for services reach unprecedented levels.

"To meet that demand, the team at Rural Support, led by Chief Executive, Veronica Morris, has transformed how it operates through developing and delivering solution-focused and high-quality programmes and confidential services that reach more farmers than ever before, providing different support options across all stages of farming life and, through increasing our expert and compassionate workforce and support teams with over 80 people working on the ground - through our staff, volunteers, and associates.

“The charity has also seen a significant increase in the level of active collaboration with stakeholders across the agri-sector, not just in Northern Ireland but in the Republic of Ireland and in the rest of the British Isles.

“As the charity moves into planning for the next strategic period of 2024-27, it is again, listening carefully to the voice of the farmer heard through the results of this survey, and to that of stakeholders, to help us develop a strategy for Rural Support that continues to meet the evidenced needs of the farming community.”

The survey can be found at www.ruralsupport.or.uk and also via your local UFU office. Freepost envelopes have been provided and online replies are welcome.

For more information contact [email protected] and speak to a member of the Farm Support team.

The survey can also be found on page 50 and 51 of today’s Farming Life.