Thanks to the continued support from the National Lottery Community Fund, Rural Support are launching five new Plough On Groups at various locations across Northern Ireland and are recruiting leaders for each group.

The Plough On project aims to tackle rural isolation and increase social opportunities for older male farmers. Its core purpose is to improve mental and physical wellbeing through socialisation and participation in rural heritage/farming-based activities and excursions, encouraging individuals to get and stay well – both physically and emotionally.

Shannon McCullagh, Plough On Co-ordinator commented: “I am delighted to announce that Rural Support will be launching five new Plough On Groups across Northern Ireland and for this we need Group leaders to oversee and support the groups at each location.

"Becoming a Plough On Group Leader is a great way to give something back to your local community and support our older farmers whowant to enjoy life with like-minded individuals.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for someone who can spare 4-5hrs per month and has an interest in farming, rural life or health and wellbeing.”

Plough On provides social opportunities for men who have experienced challenging and demanding roles as farmers, helping improve mental and physical well-being. Participants are involved from the outset in the design and delivery of activities, ensuring that the programme develops in a way that meets their needs and interests.

Rural Support have 12 Plough On groups running across Northern Ireland and have over 308 men registered participants.

Rural Support are therefore seeking group leaders for the following locations:

n Glenderg (Co Tyrone);

n The Grange (Co Antrim);

n Bannside (Co Down);

n Coagh (Co Tyrone);

n Rosslea (Co Fermanagh).

Each location will be an 18-month project, consisting of monthly local meetings and occasional trips.

To facilitate the delivery of the Plough On Project, Rural Support are seeking group leaders who can:

n Support in the recruitment of participants in your local area

n Organise and facilitate monthly meetings (supported by volunteer)

n Accompany participants on trips

n Undertake training as required

n Support in identifying additional local volunteers

If you would like more information on the Plough On project or to register your interest in becoming a group leader, please contact Shannon McCullagh on 028 8676 0040 or email [email protected]