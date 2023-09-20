Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Camowen catchment covers the area between Omagh and Pomeroy, extending down to Ballymackilroy. Whilst the event is aimed at those farming in the Camowen catchment it is open to everyone – anyone with an interest in the topic can attend.

CAFRE Biodiversity Technologist Robert Beggs said: "Controlling Rush is an essential job carried out on farms right across Northern Ireland. One of the most common means of control is to spray rushes with herbicides containing the chemical MCPA. An unfortunate side effect of this process is the negative impact MCPA can have on water quality which is costly to remedy when the water is extracted and treated before entering the drinking water system.”

The online event will give information on different methods of rush control and their effectiveness with a particular emphasis on the benefits of weed wiping with glyphosate versus boom spraying with MCPA. The results of recent field trials will also be discussed. Northern Ireland Water staff will give an insight into the water quality of the Camowen catchment, the treatment process at the drinking water extraction plant and the costs around removing MCPA from the water.

