Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (15 Apr) launched its new Future Flyer Academy pilot training programme in partnership with Irish-based and world-renowned international flight school, Atlantic Flight Training Academy (AFTA)

Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy offers aspiring pilots the opportunity to kickstart their aviation career as a commercial airline through a world-class combination of classroom, simulator, and practical training with a defined path to employment as a Second Officer with Europe’s largest airline group – Ryanair – as the airline continues to grow to carry over 300m passengers p.a. on a fleet of 800 aircraft by 2034.

For several years, AFTA has been training aspiring pilots to a standard where they can complete their Type Rating course to operate Ryanair’s Boeing 737 or Airbus A320 aircraft. Through Ryanair’s new Future Flyer Academy programme, this initial training is combined with the Type Rating qualification to fast-track pilot training progression. Not only that, but Ryanair also guarantees candidates a job* as a commercial pilot with the airline upon completion of the programme, with industry leading benefits such as:

- Outstanding earnings potential

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Access to Ryanair’s Route-to-Command programme – fastest route to Captain (within 4 years)

- Industry-leading rosters – fixed 5 days on, 4 days off

- Great basing opportunities given Ryanair’s 95 base network

- Opportunity to fly on one of Europe’s youngest, most efficient fleets – average 65g CO2 per pax/km in Mar

Applications for Ryanair’s Future Flyer Academy with AFTA are open now – for more information visit careers.ryanair.com or apply at www.afta.ie/ryanair.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ryanair’s Chief Operations Officer, Neal McMahon, said: “We are delighted to launch the Future Flyer Academy in partnership with Atlantic Flight Training Academy here in Ireland. By combining Ryanair’s industry-leading expertise with AFTA’s world-class training programmes, our Future Flyer Academy will create unparalleled opportunities for 100’s of aspiring pilots who are looking to kickstart a well-paid career in aviation as a commercial pilot. Ryanair’s new Future Flyer Academy training programme shows our continued commitment to supporting, developing, and recruiting aspiring pilots for future positions as we take delivery of over 300 Boeing 737 MAX-10 aircraft over the next 10 years. Ryanair looks forward to growing the careers of many more AFTA pilot trainees through our new Future Flyer Academy over the years to come.”

Managing Director at AFTA, Mark Casey said: “We are delighted to announce the partnership with Ryanair on the Future Flyer Academy. AFTA will celebrate 30 years in business next March 2025 and has a long-standing relationship with Ryanair. A very large number of our graduates currently fly as First officers, Captains, Training Captains and management pilots within the airline. The new Future Flyer Academy will give successful applicants a clear path towards a long and rewarding career as a Ryanair pilot. Ryanair’s training department is recognised as the best in the industry and the partnership validates the quality of our training programmes and AFTAs role in shaping the future Captains of the skies. We look forward to welcoming future Ryanair Captains through our doors in AFTA.”