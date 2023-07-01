Safety first as children off school for summer

It is vital farmers ensure children are safe and have secure enclosed areas for them to play in.

Farms are wonderful places for children to grow up. They tend to spend a lot of time outdoors, developing so many life skills and learn so much during their childhoods but unfortunately, accidents can and do happen.

Over the years the pace of farming has increased dramatically. Farm machinery has advanced in both size and purpose and is in constant use around the farm.

More children are spending their days at home on the farm now that school is out.

Children often consider farms as the perfect playground, as their curiosity leads them to climb on machinery or structures, play hide and seek, and venture off on their own.

Summer holidays mean harvest time, and farms are bustling with activity involving machinery and animals.

However, sadly, things can and have gone wrong for children playing on farms and the idyllic rural playground can suddenly become a scene of horror and distress. It is imperative that safe areas of play are established, and checks are made to ensure the children stay in these areas. Parents should always know where their children are and regularly remind them of the potential for danger and accidents.

One of the biggest risks over the summer holidays are children without a farming background, visiting the farm and exploring their surroundings ill-equipped to understand the potential for accidents.

From a protection point of view, the farmer must have Public Liability Insurance in place in case of a claim that may arise from injury to someone visiting the farm.

While it’s very important to continually think about the safety of young children on the farm, it’s also essential that consideration is given to teenagers who are starting to work on the family farm or working on neighbouring farms during summer months.

The health and safety of these workers is the responsibility of the farmer who employs them.

In addition to Public Liability, farmers are advised to have Employers’ Liability Insurance in place for casual, temporary employees. Even if no money changes hands, if the young person is working under the supervision and control of the farmer then they would be classed as an employee.

Farmers need to make sure young people are competent in operating machinery.

Young people are permitted to drive tractors on private land when they reach the age of 13, but they must be competent to do so. We would encourage those young people to consider completing a Lantra safe driving course. Children under the age of 13 are not allowed, by law, on a tractor or any agricultural machinery.

While the immediate dangers can be found around farmyards and machinery, it is also important to consider the dangers of working with livestock.

We would urge farmers to take care when children are among cattle in the fields. This is the main breeding season and with bulls now present in the fields, the dangers are enhanced. Even a quiet bull can be unpredictable.

Farms are undoubtedly fun places for children, but we must always encourage and promote safety first.