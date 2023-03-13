Safety is a key focus for both farmer and flock

​“Flocks that are heavy in lamb need careful management this month as sheep farmers embark on traditionally what is the busiest time on the farm. ‘Worrying’ by dogs can become an issue with the risk of loss of sheep and lambs the primary concern for farmers, especially flocks that are grazing away from the farm.

"No farmer wants to suffer a loss, but it is possible to insure against this, should an attack by a stray dog occur.

"The farmer can request to add ‘worrying cover’ to the livestock section of a farm combined policy,” Richard explains.

As an affiliate of the Farm Safety Partnership Richard says that the protection of the flock isn’t the only safety concern this month.

“In addition to protecting the sheep flock, safety of any additional labour required on the farm is really important as the working hours become longer and temporary help is drafted in to cover the increased workload.

"Accidents can be more likely to occur when increased workload and lack of sleep are combined.

“To cope with the extra demands, often friends, neighbours, or family members can be called on to help the farmer cope with the extra work on the farm at this time of the year.

“Even if those ‘helpers’ are not paid, if they are working under the direction and supervision of the farmer, they are considered an ‘employee’ in insurance terms.

“Some of the most common causes of accidents are caused by working with animals, working with farm machinery or a lack of training.

“If someone suffered an accident while they were helping out on a farm, the farmer could find themselves liable for injury or damage caused, so it’s important to ask your broker about employer’s liability cover which will offer you protection in these circumstances,” Richard adds.

For more support or advice on farm safety you can visit https://www.hseni.gov.uk/articles/farm-safety-partnership