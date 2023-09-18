Watch more videos on Shots!

The reinvigorated range will offer a 25% lower carbon footprint compared to industry standard, making it the largest low carbon beef range ever produced in the UK.

Sainsbury’s has developed the range by bringing together its dairy and beef supply chains, reducing carbon through a combination of superior cattle breeding and animal management. Measures such as strictly monitored feed and living conditions mean that healthy calves are raised in the most efficient way possible, needing less time and energy to grow, in turn emitting fewer harmful gases.

With taste at the forefront of the development, the updated Taste the Difference range will initially feature 16 customer favourites including 12% and 5% fat mince, 30 day rib eye steak and a 30 day beef roasting joint. The beef is produced in Britain using Aberdeen Angus cattle, which allows the retailer to breed healthy, hardy animals that are naturally suited to a grass and forage diet, producing more consistent beef with a rich flavour and exquisite tenderness.

As well as being better for the planet, Sainsbury’s has made sure the new process will offer benefits for farmers with fixed, forward pricing providing greater security and stability. The retailer also equips farms with advanced free-of-charge technology which generates in-depth data to help them make better farm management decisions.

Customers will be able to find the lower carbon Taste the Difference Aberdeen Angus beef range in new vibrant packaging in over 60 stores from Monday 18th September, with a nationwide expansion to come.

Gavin Hodgson, Director of Agriculture, Aquaculture and Horticulture at Sainsbury’s, said: “More customers than ever want high quality beef with a lower carbon footprint and that’s why we’ve invested many years of research and development into transforming how we produce it.

“Our updated lower carbon premium beef range not only tastes great but is also positive news for our farmers too, who will benefit from more security and stability, supporting the future growth of UK agriculture. We’re excited about the possibilities this move could hold for the future of farming in the UK.”

Ruth Cranston, Director of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability at Sainsbury’s, said: “We know that more customers are wanting to make responsible choices when buying food so we sought to find a solution which gave them high quality, great tasting beef which is lower carbon. By creating 25% lower carbon emissions, this launch is another step forward in Sainsbury’s ambition to become Net Zero across its own operations by 2035, and value chain by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement’s aim of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5C.

“This launch also shows what can be achieved through genuine collaboration with farmers and suppliers. No one else has been able to produce a lower carbon beef range on this scale and we hope this launch will set a leadership example of what is possible in the industry.”

Sainsbury’s has developed the new Taste the Difference beef range with its long-standing supplier and beef processor, ABP Food Group.

Earlier this month Sainsbury’s announced that it is investing an additional £6m annually into its dairy farmers, including giving them an extra 1p per litre on top of the independently calculated Cost of Production price of milk. The ongoing investment follows an £8.9m booster payment to dairy farmers last April and adds to the £66m given in support for farmers in total across the last year.