The Salers judge for the day, was Mr Robert Pollock who runs his Salers herd under the ‘Drum-Ard’ prefix outside Kilrea.

Robert picked his first prize bull and Salers Champion in Lot No. 18 Mileview Shetland. Brought out by C & A Kennedy, Shetland is a 23-month-old Beguin son out of a purchased Drumaglea Onyx cow with Baron in her back breeding.

Placed second & Reserve Champion in the Bull class was Lot. 19 Carrick View Sullivan.

Presented by G McCall, Sullivan is an 18-month-old Orient son going back to Fiere dam line, an imported and highly successful show cow. He is full brother to Carrick View Robin, Champion and top price Salers bull at 2023 Dungannon Spring Show & Sale.

In the ring, Sullivan went on to sell for the top price in the Salers of 3000gns. He was bought ringside and is going to the home of Dorothy Busby, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone.

Salers Club Show results at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart 2024:

1st Mileview Shetland from C & A Kennedy, Co Antrim

2nd Carrick View Sullivan from G McCall, Co Armagh

Salers Champion: Mileview Shetland

Salers Reserve Champion: Carrick View Sullivan

Salers Club Sale results:

50% clearance with one bull sold.

Top price 3000gns.

Further information on the Salers breed may be found on the breed society website: – www.salers.uk. Alternatively, you may contact David Boyd (Club chairman) on mobile +447929 388848 or Seamus Connell (Club secretary) on mobile +447921267966.

