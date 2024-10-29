The event was held in Swatragh Livestock Mart.

The show was judged under the watchful eye of Mr Kyle Fleming who runs a small Pedigree Salers herd under the ‘Killyboggin’ herd prefix alongside their main suckler/finishing unit located outside Magherafelt.

Kyle found his Overall Champion in the lot 19 – a 13 month old heifer named ‘Drumlegagh Toyah’.

‘Toyah’ was previously placed first in the Junior Heifer class against ‘Carrick View Thelma’ who was placed second.

‘Toyah’ is bred by John Elliott out of his imported stock bull ‘Rocky’ and their homebred cow ‘Drumlegagh Otilie’. ‘Toyah’ later went on to sell for 3700gns to add to the Kennedy families ‘MileView’ Salers herd from Antrim.

Kyle tapped out his Reserve Champion in lot 14 – a 17 month old Bull named ‘Ballykeel Toretto’. ‘Toretto’ was placed first in the earlier class of four Salers bulls. Toretto is bred by Seamus Connell and is out of his imported stock bull ‘Mathieu’ and their homebred cow, ‘Ballykeel Nancy’. In the ring, ‘Toretto’ did not meet his reserve price and remains for sale.

The top price Salers went to ‘Ballykeel Sian’. After a frenzy of bids, she was finally knocked down to the Judge, Kyle Fleming at 4300gns. ‘Sian’ was bred by Seamus Connell. She is a daughter off his imported stock bull ‘’Mathieu’’ and his imported dam ‘Hongrie’. Sian is scanned in calf to ‘’Drumaglea Pinky’’.

It was good to see a lot of the local Salers breeders turn out to watch and bid on the sale.

Show results as follows:

Bull Class: 1st Lot 14 Ballykeel Toretto; 2nd Lot 13 Ashcroft Theodore; 3rd Lot 15 Drumlegagh Thunder; 4th Lot 12 Ashcroft Ted

Senior Heifer Class: 1st Lot 16 Ballykeel Sian

Junior Heifer Class: 1st Lot 19 Drumlegagh Toyah; 2nd Lot 17 Carrick View Thelma

Pedigree Salers Club Show Champion: Lot 19 Drumlegagh Toyah

Pedigree Salers Club Show Reserve Champion: Lot 14 Ballykeel Toretto

Sale Prices - Bulls

Lot 12 – Ashcroft Ted – 3100gns - 4 th Place – sold to Mr Kenneth Haslett, Dungiven.

Lot 13 – Ashcroft Theodore – 3500gns - 2nd Place & top price Salers bull sold to Mr David Kelly, Magilligan.

Lot 14 – Ballykeel Toretto – Unsold - 1st place & Reserve Champion

Lot 15 – Drumlegagh Thunder – Unsold - 3rd Place.

Sale Prices – Heifers

Lot 16 – Ballykeel Sian – 4300gns – 1 st place & Top price Salers animal sold to Kyle Fleming (Judge)

Lot 17 – Carrick View Thelma – 3300gns – 2nd place sold to Kyle Fleming (Judge)

Lot 18 – Not present

Lot 19 – Drumlegagh Toyah – 3700gns - 1 st place & Overall Champion sold to Kennedy family, MileView Salers.

Lot 20 – Not present

100% clearance on Salers females, average price 3580gns, top price Salers 4300gns.

The next event in the Salers calendar will be the Four Breed Calf Show to be held at Ballymena Livestock Mart on Saturday, 30th November.

Entries for this event closed on Friday 1st November 2024.

2 . Ballykeel Toretto, Reserve Champion bred by Seamus Connell.jpg Ballykeel Toretto, Reserve Champion bred by Seamus Connell Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales