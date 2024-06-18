Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Counties Co-Operative Enterprises Ltd has announced the sad passing of general manager Paul Coyle.

The Swatragh man passed away on June 17th.

He is the beloved husband of Sally and loving father of Aoife, Peadar, Niall, Emer, Meabh and Fergal, son of Breege and the late Paul and dear brother of Patsy, Caroline, Sharon, Adrian, Declan and Kevin.

Funeral arrangements will be released later, but donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, will be for Carntoghers Community First Responders c/o/ the family.

As a mark of respect the Livestock Market at Swatragh is closed on Saturday 22nd (Sheep Sale) and Monday 24th (Cattle Sale) and will reopen on Friday 28th June.

The Country Store will be closed from 1pm today and will not reopen until further notice.