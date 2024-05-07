Sample FQA beef and lamb during Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend
Scheduled to take place from Friday 14 to Sunday 16 June, the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend invites schools and the public to explore local farms and gain insight into the agricultural industry.
The LMC in its role as sponsor, will have signature kitchens and demonstrators cooking easy to follow recipes using the best quality lamb and beef on a selection of farms on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 June. There will also be a virtual cookery demonstration showing the ‘farm to fork’ message on Friday 14 June consisting of an LMC cookery demonstration, with a fun and interactive recipe which pupils can make at home.
Through its sponsorship, LMC aims to elevate the profile of Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb, emphasising their superior quality and sustainability. The commission’s involvement in the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend underscores its commitment to promoting transparency and consumer education within the agricultural sector.
Colin Smith, Chief Executive of the Livestock and Meat Commission, pictured on participating farm, Beatties Glenpark Farm near Omagh, emphasised the significance of this collaboration, stating, "As a champion of the local agri-food industry, LMC is delighted to support the Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend. This event offers a unique opportunity for consumers to connect with farmers and learn about the journey of their food, from farm to fork. By highlighting Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb, we aim to raise awareness of the exceptional standards maintained by Northern Ireland’s farming community.”
Nineteen farms will open their gates to the public this year in a bid to help the public, particularly those from a non-farming background, better understand how our food is produced and to raise awareness of the importance of the local supply chain.
William Irvine, deputy president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union who organise the initiative said: “Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend was established to showcase our farming industry and the wonderful work our farmers do. The LMC has supported the initiative for many years and as well as the financial support this year, the organisation has very kindly provided Northern Ireland Farm Quality Assured beef and lamb cookery demonstrations on selected farms and we are looking forward to enjoying this again in June.”