stock image

In a fake phone call from someone in recent weeks, the woman was told she was suspected of being involved in money laundering. Two other men posing as officers from 'Beijing Police' spoke with her and threatened her with arrest if she didn't pay £200,000. After transferral of the funds, the woman never heard from the men again.

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton said: "This is a really despicable, calculated crime. These fraudsters contacted the student online, and even went as far as dressing in uniforms claiming to be officers from 'Beijing Police'. These fraudsters went to great lengths to make themselves appear genuine, but that's the last thing they were."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Police Service received two similar reports last year of scammers who had targeted Chinese students studying in Belfast. They lost a total of £105,000 to fraudsters who claimed they were from the 'Chinese Embassy' and 'Chinese police'.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Being aware of the signs of scams can help prevent these fraudulent crimes and keep people and their money safe,” said, Detective Superintendent Thornton, who added: "The reality is scammers will stop at nothing to trick you out of your money, for your loss and their gain. Being scam aware can make all the difference."

The easiest way to stop a scam is to apply these five rules - always hang up the call immediately; always delete texts requesting personal information or bank account details; never call the number back; never click on links in text, or respond to unsolicited texts; never ever transfer money to another account. So, it’s important to make clear you should never transfer money to another account having received a call from someone you do not know. Hang up the call.