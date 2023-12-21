Ulster Wool is delighted to be working on an exciting project, educating the future generation on wool which is due to commence in January 2024.

Jayne Harkness Bones from Ulster Wool

In collaboration with Sentinus, Ulster Wool will be working with several primary schools across Northern Ireland to deliver ‘Wool Innovators’. The pilot project is also supported by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen charity.

When the project was launched in November, Sentinus received a phenomenal response from primary schools on a ‘first come first served basis when a set criteria was met, and the following schools have been selected to take part in the project:

Ballymacward Primary School, Lisburn

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the project was launched in November, Sentinus received a phenomenal response

Carrick Primary School, Burren

Carryduff Primary School, Carryduff

Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, Hamiltonsbawn

Kilmoyle Primary School, Ballybogey

Loanends Primary School, Crumlin

McKinney Primary School, Crumlin

Newtownstewart Model Primary School, Newtownstewart

St Anne's Primary School Corkey, Ballymena

St Colman's & All Saints' NU, Annaclone

St. John's Primary School, Moy

St Mary’s Primary School Teemore, Fermanagh

St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Belfast

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jayne Harkness Bones from Ulster Wool said: “It is recognised that early learning is key to supporting and developing a solid foundation for the future. Ulster Wool is delighted to be working with Sentinus in delivering this project and for the support of the Worshipful Company of Woolmen. The main aim of the project is to highlight the importance of shearing in relation to animal welfare, showcase where wool is used such as in carpets, apparel, and bedding, and highlight that wool is a natural fibre that is durable, resilient, naturally fire retardant and environmentally friendly, and of course to harness and encourage creative thinking in young minds.”

Some of the activities with the successful schools will include:

- Greasy and Scoured wool of different types will be provided in a ‘wool info pack’.

- Sentinus will deliver a practical workshop in each school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Teachers will be provided with information and guidance on the project work.

- A showcase event called ‘Wool Innovators’ will invite all participating schools to display their project work.

Bill Connor, CEO at Sentinus said: “Very often people do not think about the link between farming and science, so Sentinus is excited to be partnering with Ulster Wool to help young people understand there is actually a very strong connection. During this project, children in local schools will learn, through a range of practical activities, how wool is produced, harvested, processed, and transformed into everyday products, not only demonstrating the scientific process it goes through, but making them think about how farming supports our way of life.”

The three finalists will be announced in May and the participating schools will display their project work at a celebration event at the Balmoral Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement