Schools announced in Ulster Wool project
and live on Freeview channel 276
In collaboration with Sentinus, Ulster Wool will be working with several primary schools across Northern Ireland to deliver ‘Wool Innovators’. The pilot project is also supported by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen charity.
When the project was launched in November, Sentinus received a phenomenal response from primary schools on a ‘first come first served basis when a set criteria was met, and the following schools have been selected to take part in the project:
Ballymacward Primary School, Lisburn
Carrick Primary School, Burren
Carryduff Primary School, Carryduff
Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, Hamiltonsbawn
Kilmoyle Primary School, Ballybogey
Loanends Primary School, Crumlin
McKinney Primary School, Crumlin
Newtownstewart Model Primary School, Newtownstewart
St Anne's Primary School Corkey, Ballymena
St Colman's & All Saints' NU, Annaclone
St. John's Primary School, Moy
St Mary’s Primary School Teemore, Fermanagh
St. Oliver Plunkett Primary School, Belfast
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jayne Harkness Bones from Ulster Wool said: “It is recognised that early learning is key to supporting and developing a solid foundation for the future. Ulster Wool is delighted to be working with Sentinus in delivering this project and for the support of the Worshipful Company of Woolmen. The main aim of the project is to highlight the importance of shearing in relation to animal welfare, showcase where wool is used such as in carpets, apparel, and bedding, and highlight that wool is a natural fibre that is durable, resilient, naturally fire retardant and environmentally friendly, and of course to harness and encourage creative thinking in young minds.”
Some of the activities with the successful schools will include:
- Greasy and Scoured wool of different types will be provided in a ‘wool info pack’.
- Sentinus will deliver a practical workshop in each school.
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Teachers will be provided with information and guidance on the project work.
- A showcase event called ‘Wool Innovators’ will invite all participating schools to display their project work.
Bill Connor, CEO at Sentinus said: “Very often people do not think about the link between farming and science, so Sentinus is excited to be partnering with Ulster Wool to help young people understand there is actually a very strong connection. During this project, children in local schools will learn, through a range of practical activities, how wool is produced, harvested, processed, and transformed into everyday products, not only demonstrating the scientific process it goes through, but making them think about how farming supports our way of life.”
The three finalists will be announced in May and the participating schools will display their project work at a celebration event at the Balmoral Show.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Due to the phenomenal level of interest in the project and limited spaces to participate, there are an additional 22 schools that have been offered an online information session which includes provision of the resource booklet and a training session kindly delivered by Sentinus.