Mr Johnstone, who has been farm manager at the multi-faceted Ballindalloch Estate for 16 years, is looking forward to the task ahead.

“I will be looking for traditional easily fleshed Aberdeen Angus cattle, with breed character, a nice head and good level top. I like animals with a leg in every corner, sound feet and good locomotion.”

Hornless black cattle were introduced to the Highland estate in the 1860s by Sir George Macpherson-Grant. The current herd, which comprises of 35 cows plus followers, represents the oldest surviving Aberdeen Angus bloodlines in the world. The estate is also home to a flock of 600 commercial ewes.

Balmoral Aberdeen Angus judge David Johnstone from Ballindalloch in Banffshire. Picture: MacGregor Photography

Located in Speyside in North East Scotland, the 9,000-hectare Ballindalloch Estate is a diverse business owned by the Macpherson-Grant family. Enterprises include farming, forestry, and an arable enterprise growing 200 acres of malting barley for the Ballindalloch Distillery founded in 2014.

Ballindalloch is also recognised as a world-renowned sporting estate, providing fly fishing, partridge, grouse and pheasant shooting and roe deer stalking.

David Johnston judged the Aberdeen Angus entry at the 100th Clogher Valley Show in 2018, a record entry at the Stirling Bull Sale in October 2019, and Stars of the Future Calf Show in 2021.

The Aberdeen Angus judging at Balmoral Show takes place on Wednesday 15th May, commencing at 10.00am.

A warm welcome awaits at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s stand at Balmoral Show.