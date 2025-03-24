SEA consultation extended to consider update on Proposed Ammonia Strategy and Revised Operational Protocoi

The Strategic Environmental Assessment Consultation launched by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in February, has been extended to include the Update on the Proposed Ammonia Strategy and Revised Operational Protocol.

The extension comes after a request for clarity from stakeholders. Including the Update on the Proposed Ammonia Strategy and Revised Operational Protocol in the consultation means that the department would now like responses that also consider the proposed measures to reduce ammonia emissions from agriculture and the proposed revised procedure for the assessment of the impacts of air pollution on the natural environment.

A DAERA spokesperson said: “The Department is extending the Strategic Environmental Assessment Consultation to include the Update on the Proposed Ammonia Strategy and Revised Operational Protocol and would encourage responses by the new deadline of 23 May 2025.”

Responses are now also invited on the associated documents including the updates to the Ammonia Strategy and the revised Operational Protocol. The consultation will close at 11.59pm on 23 May 2025. All the documents and details of how to respond can be found at: https://www.daera-ni.gov.uk/consultations/consultation-sea-environmental-report-proposed-ammonia-strategy-and-revised-operational-protocol