Seaforde annual rally and rural celebration day planned for September 20th

The 2025 Rally will again be held Seaforde Demesne and Club members would like to express their appreciation to the Forde family for generously allowing the use of this beautiful venue.

Permission to use the Demesne has been kindly granted by Mr Matthew Forde and all are asked to take special care not to damage any private property. Thanks also to Noel and Richard Kane for allowing the Club to cut the corn needed for threshing and for allowing the use of vintage working machinery, weather permitting.

Hopefully the weather will be good on the day despite being unsettled from the start of September. The corn was cut in early in August and safely loaded unto trailers ready for the threshing display.

Some sheaves will be saved for a threshing display at Castlewellan Show next year.

The Celebration Day will commence at around 11.00am and will be well signposted in the area. Exhibitors and members of the public are asked to take care on the main access road and obey traffic instructions.

Vintage/classic vehicles, transporters and members of the public can access the rally field through the main gate on the Demesne Road, just opposite the Gibney family farm. Car owners are asked to take care on the access lane and in the rally field as some parts of the field are quite stony.

The celebration day will include working demonstrations with threshing, vintage tractor and classic car displays, and stationary engines, auto-jumble and children’s entertainment. As an extra feature,

organisers hope to have a display of children’s peddle tractors and Mums and Dads are encouraged to bring their aspiring young farmers along with their tractors.

It is hoped to have a display of Ford and Fordson tractors especially the Fordson E27N model which is 80 years old this year and owners of these machines are invited to bring them along.

Vintage and Classic tractors with working machinery are especially welcome as there will be an area set aside for ploughing with small Ferguson-type two furrow ploughs but this will really depend on weather and ground conditions as the soil can deteriorate very quickly when it gets wet.

Stall holders and vendors are very welcome as usual.

This year the Rally and Celebration Day will support the vital work My My, RNLI, Rural Support and Alzheimers.

The charities rely heavily on public donations and help from the general public is vital to maintain these services so organisers hope to see a good turnout of exhibitors and spectators on Saturday 20th September 2025 to support these very worthy causes.

Volunteers from the charities were especially helpful at last year’s rally and Club members were delighted to accept an invitation from the RNLI to visit their base at Newcastle Harbour earlier this year.

In addition to all the usual activities, this year Seaforde Working Vintage Club will again hold a raffle for a vintage tractor in aid of the nominated charities.

This tractor, a 1942 Ford–Ferguson was purchased by the Club earlier in the year and will be on show at the rally where raffle tickets can be purchased. Many thanks to everybody who has already bought tickets at different venues including Shanes’s Castle, Balmoral Show, Castlewellan Show where the tractor was on display on stands kindly donated by John Rice of Miller’s Oils and Richard Fitzpatrick of Slurryquip, manufacturers of slurry spreading equipment. The draw for the winning ticket will be held at the Christmas Tractor Road Run early in December with thanks to club members, Noel and Richard Kane and Richard Fitzpatrick for the use of their yards to assemble the tractors.

For more information contact: Richard - 0791 7135 513; David - 0780 1980 324; James - 0792 8730 162; Michael - 0754 0539 420 or John – 0776 2908 124.