Seaforde gimmer lifts Balmoral championship

Mark Priestley’s Seaforde flock backed up its Balmoral success of last year, lifting its second championship in a row, once again triumphing with a homebred gimmer.

Clinching the top ticket under judge Charlie Boden, Sportsmans and Mellor Vale, was PRQ2402719.

This daughter of the 36,000gns Auldhouseburn Gazza is out of a homebred dam which is herself a full ET sister to last year’s Balmoral champion. She’s by Procters El Presidente and goes back to a Knock ewe purchased privately.

Reserve overall champion was the winner of the shearling ram class, Forkins Hitman from James Cleland, Rose Hall. Sired by Douganhill Gangster and out of a Cherryvale dam by Procters Cocktail, this one was purchased at the Northern Ireland National Sale last year in partnership with Colin Price’s Loanends flock.

He also picked up the award for the best animal of the opposite sex to the champion.

Aged ewe winner was Martin and Cyril Millar’s homebred ewe from the Millar’s flock, VMG2302853. This Ballygroogan First Class daughter is out of a dam by Hexel Diamond Joe.

Then in the ewe lambs the leader was Jonny Cubitt’s CWH2501959 from his Drumcon flock. She’s a daughter of the 350,000gns Sportsmans Double Diamond and is out of a dam by the 100,000gns Strathbogie Gypsy King which was herself third in the shearling ewes at Balmoral this year.

Winning the first class of the day, the aged ram class was Troy Watson, Dallas, with Duvarren Gorse Lea, a Kilduff Farley son out of a dam by Dunelm Charisma and bred in Troy’s father, John’s, Duvarren flock. And the top spot in the ram lambs was taken by one from Martin and Cyril Millar’s, VMG2503254. This son of Drumcon Houdini and out a dam by Knockhill Electric.

Another highly successful day at Balmoral for the breed was rounded of by more than 80 Society members and friends enjoying the post-showing reception hosted by the Society.