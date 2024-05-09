Search to be launched for the very best in livestock auctioneering in the UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mart’s The Heart Awards, an integral part of the esteemed British Farming Awards has announced the opening of entries for its ninth edition, commencing May 10, 2024.

Hosted by Farmers Guardian and powered by Agriconnect, Mart’s The Heart Awards seek to honour the exceptional dedication and service of auctioneers and livestock markets within the agricultural industry.

Auctions and auctioneers are pivotal to the success and sustainability of farm businesses, particularly those involved in livestock.

They serve as the cornerstone of the agricultural community, facilitating transactions that ensure fair prices and optimal outcomes for farmers and buyers alike.

Established in 2015, Mart’s The Heart Awards recognise the vital role played by these professionals and institutions in supporting the agricultural sector.

Mart’s The Heart Awards continues to highlight widespread recognition and participation.

Each year, the awards receive over 400 nominations from the readers of Farmers Guardian, accompanied by more than 8,500 votes to determine the winners from the esteemed shortlisted candidates.

This remarkable response underscores the significance of acknowledging and celebrating the contributions of auctioneers and livestock markets to the agricultural landscape.

The launch of Mart’s The Heart Awards 2024 signifies an exciting opportunity to shine a spotlight on excellence in livestock auctioneering.

Entries are now open, inviting farmers, industry professionals, and agricultural enthusiasts to nominate deserving auctioneers and livestock markets for their outstanding service and commitment.

“As part of The British Farming Awards, Mart’s The Heart Awards celebrates the unsung heroes of the agricultural industry,” said Chelsea Entwistle, senior marketing executive at Agriconnect.

“We are thrilled to open entries for the 2024 and look forward to recognising and honouring the exemplary efforts of auctioneers and livestock markets across the UK.”

Entries for Mart’s The Heart Awards 2024 are now open, across three categories including:

New Auctioneer of the Year

Auction Market of the Year

Auction Cafe of the Year