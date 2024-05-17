The farm sits in an elevated and private position just south of the historic Royal Burgh of Jedburgh and close to the Cheviot Hills. The land nestles between two glens with the Grey Peel Burn running along the north boundary and the Black Burn running along the southern boundary.

James Denne, Farm & Country House property agent, GSC Grays said: “Grey Peel is a delightfully secluded Scottish Borders farm with a superb main house, farm cottage and fabulous views to the English Border. Set within the stunning and diverse countryside of the Borders, Grey Peel offers a wonderful lifestyle property.”

The large country house, approached by a private Beech lined tarmac drive, has been restored and rebuilt by the present owners who have resided in the property since 2002 and includes a ground source heating system with underfloor heating for the ground floor and radiators upstairs.

The main house has five principal reception rooms and five bathrooms and has many period features such as, stone staircases, original antique oak doors, and fireplaces. The drawing room has a magnificent barrel-vaulted ceiling and the large Dining Hall has a superb antique door which leads to the formal gardens including Italian and kitchen gardens and a Potting Shed/Summer House.

Grey Peel has a good range of modern farm buildings ideal for livestock and storage, while the land holding includes 79.37 acres pasture, 13.64 acres rough grazing and 39.21 acres mixed, amenity woodland and glens. The fields are well fenced and all have access to water.

The farm is in-hand and provides good quality grazing and grass crops for conservation. In recent years Grey Peel has been successful in producing high-quality pedigree Texel sheep stock.

Farming needs are well supported in the area with numerous agricultural suppliers, grain merchants, contractors, and engineers. Livestock markets are held regularly at Newtown St Boswells, Wooler, Longtown and Hexham

The Scottish Borders Railway, with a station at Tweedbank, just outside Melrose, (17 miles) provides regular services to Edinburgh. Berwick-upon-Tweed, located 35 miles to the northeast, provides frequent rail services along the main east coastline to London King’s Cross. Grey Peel is conveniently situated just off the A68 trunk road, providing excellent road links north and south. Additionally, Newcastle Airport is located 49 miles away, and Edinburgh Airport is 57 miles away.

Grey Peel has been launched on the market with a guide price of offers over £1,900,000 through the GSC Grays Alnwick office 01665 568310.

1 . Grey Peel004.jpg Grey Peel, a secluded Scottish Borders farm with a superb four bedroom country house and two bedroom cottage set in about 137.7 acres has come to market for offers over £1,900,000. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Grey Peel006.jpg Grey Peel, a secluded Scottish Borders farm with a superb four bedroom country house and two bedroom cottage set in about 137.7 acres has come to market for offers over £1,900,000. Picture: Submitted Photo: ITAGO MEDIA LTD Photo Sales

3 . Grey Peel107.jpg Grey Peel, a secluded Scottish Borders farm with a superb four bedroom country house and two bedroom cottage set in about 137.7 acres has come to market for offers over £1,900,000. Picture: Submitted Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Grey Peel103.jpg Grey Peel, a secluded Scottish Borders farm with a superb four bedroom country house and two bedroom cottage set in about 137.7 acres has come to market for offers over £1,900,000. Picture: Submitted Photo: ITAGO MEDIA LTD Photo Sales