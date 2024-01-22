Members of the public are asked to avoid the Woodlawn Heights area of Richhill, due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.

Inspector Browne said: “Police are working to assess the object at this time.

"I appreciate this may cause some disruption, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.