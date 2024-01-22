News you can trust since 1963
Security alert in Co Armagh due to 'historic piece of munition'

Members of the public are asked to avoid the Woodlawn Heights area of Richhill, due to the discovery of what is believed to be a historic piece of munition.
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 08:54 GMT
Inspector Browne said: “Police are working to assess the object at this time.

"I appreciate this may cause some disruption, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

“I want to thank those who may be affected for their patience as we continue our work to clear the area.”

