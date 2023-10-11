James Alexander and his team at Jalex Livestock based in Randalstown have earned the reputation as the 'tried & tested' source for in calf commercial heifers, with their sales offering consistent quality to buyers locally and further afield.

Like peas in a pod. There are 150 lots to choose from at James Alexanders in calf heifer sale which takes place on farm on Saturday 21st October, 12 noon. Pic: Agriimages

The Jalex enterprise hosts a number of auctions on farm at Gloverstown Road, Randalstown annually, with their next big event taking place on Saturday, 21st October at 12 noon. You will be able to select from a packed catalogue of 150 heifers and 2 bulls, with full details available to view now on marteye.

The majority of these heifers are due to calve in January and February, with a large number synchronised and served using sexed straws of high profile Limousin bulls. This offers the opportunity to hand pick a batch to calve within a tight window.

Whilst there are a number of headlining heifers up for grabs at this sale, James advises that there are a large number of quality heifers that will suit absolutely every type of suckler enterprise, whether lowland or hill farming.

This hybrid Limousin x Blue heifer is Lot 11 at the Jalex Select sale and is carrying a heifer calf due March '24. Pic: Agriimages

The catalogue is available to view now and shows comprehensive data to include the breeding of each lot, service date and bull used and also the sex of the calf they are carrying. The line up of service sires is impressive with favourites such as Carmorn Cantona, The Grove Farm P381, Clonguish Ronald, Brookland Poet as well as some exciting new additions. One such bull sourced for use is Powerful Proper, who is leaving tremendous calves on the ground married up with short gestation and easy calving. Proper, who is marketed through Progressive Genetics is now sold out due to his popularity with farmers right across the country.

James added: "We extend a warm welcome to suckler producers to attend our forthcoming Jalex Select Sale. We know that our heifers will produce the goods for their buyers, and have been delighted with calving reports at the minute from our Spring sale. It means the world to us that the work we put in beforehand selecting bulls to match every single heifer pays dividends both in terms of easy calving and also premium prices for calves in the sale ring. For those who are located further afield we can arrange export of heifers following the sale. Our customer base has grown dramatically over the last two years, attracted by the largest offerings of in calf heifers at an on-farm sale anywhere in the UK and Ireland."