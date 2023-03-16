Set your sights on the first Jalex Sale of the year!

The first sale on the horizon is Jalex Select 1, when approximately 200 in calf heifers will go under the hammer.

This will take place on-farm on Saturday 29th April, 12 noon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once again James Little from H&H will be in the rostrum and is looking forward to this event which is now just a few weeks away.

Tidy Dancer is catalogued as lot 10 at the forthcoming Jalex Select 1 Sale

"The quality of the heifers for this next sale really is quite something. We have received absolutely tremendous feedback of how heifers have performed from last sales, and given this we do anticipate strong interest.

"The beauty of the Jalex sales model is that the pre-sale planning and selection of bulls etc is quite special and on a level that we don't often see," James added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once again the Alexander team have extensively used sexed Limousin straws to maximise the number of heifer calves on board.

This, coupled with a clever synchronization plan and top quality heifers has resulted in a fantastic hit rate.

There are 143 heifers due to calve in a four week window between the middle of September and October.

For those who have set their sights on a really tight calving pattern there are 76 due on the 15th September, 60 of these are heifer calves!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Full details will be available soon to view on jalexlivestock.com as well as the online platform marteye.ie.

Everyone is welcome to the sale on the 29th which will be staged at 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown.

All stock will be eligible for export.

For pre sale viewing contact James Alexander 07816775501.

Advertisement

Advertisement