Sharper trade for sheep at Armoy
A full yard of sheep on Wednesday night at Armoy saw a much sharper trade for all types of sheep.
Fat Hoggets sold to £145, Fat Ewes sold to £180 and Breeding sheep topped at £180.
LEADING PRICES
HOGGETS: L Henry, Ballymoney, 30kgs £142. Thomas Carson, Ballymoney, 30kgs £145. N Jamison, Knockahollet, 27kgs £140. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, 28kgs £140. Lyle McCormick, Armoy, 28kgs £139. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 30kgs £140. E & H McKeegan, Cushendall, 30kgs £138. J McGuckian, Cloughmills, 30kgs £138. Gavin Chestnutt, Liscolman, 30kgs £138.50. M Cousley, Ballymoney, 26kgs £135.50. David McNeill, Loughguile, 29kgs £136. Jas Blair, Ballymoney, 27kgs £137. Connair Blair, Ballymoney, 30kgs £136.
BREEDING SHEEP: P J McGuckian, Cloughmills, 7 Ewes, 11 Lambs, £180. A McKillop, Cushendall, 1 Ewes, 2 Lambs, £160. Sam Gregg, Glarryford, 2 Ewes, 2 Lambs, £160. A McGuigan, Draperstown, 6 Springing Hoggett’s, £120.
FAT EWES: Alex Hughes, Stranocum, Tex, £178. S Graham, Glenariffe, Tex, £180. Arnold McClure, Ballymoney, Suff, £170. M Milliken, Armoy, Tex, £175. J McGuckian, Cloughmills, Tex, £162. Adam Montgomery, Toberdoney, Dorset, £158. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, Suff, £166. Wm Morrison, Mosside, Suff, £142. David McNeill, Loughguile, c/b £142. David McNeill, Loughguile, c/b’s £142. A Boyce, Ballymoney, c/b’s £148. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Tex, £158. Michelle Wright, Carnlough, c/b’s £139. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Tex, £158. Pat Brown, Ballintoy, Suff, £121. M Milliken, Armoy, Tex, £168. Jas Magee, Cushendun, Dorsets, £128.