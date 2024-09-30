Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A shearling ewe topped the Blue Texel Sheep Society’s second Carlisle show and sale at 2,800gns while the day’s champion was one of two ram lambs making 2,000gns.

Sale leader was Alford, Aberdeenshire breeder Mark Wattie’s Tonley Heaven, a daughter of Joe’s Alvin out of the Caryl’s Blues Captain-sired Saltire Blue Fruity Tooty II. Paying the 2,800gns were Messrs Hamilton, Cumnock, Ayrshire. Second best price among the females and the same way bred as the sale leader was Tonley Hazel which sold at 1,600gns to Messrs Cousar, Klmarnock. Also from the Tonley flock, was the February ram lamb Tonley Jazz by Lyles Eagle and again out of the same dam as the sale leader. The lamb sold at 2,000gns to Messrs Rodger, also from Alford.

However, it was an Alexander-bred Millside ram lamb from Stasa Moyse, West Hill, Aberdeen which took the sale championship and also made 2,000gns. It sold in a two-way split to Messrs Millar, Lockerbie and Messrs Graham, Blair Drummond. A catalogue substitute, the February born single is by Dragon Fab and out of a Millside dam.

Three ram lambs made 1,000gns including Galston, Ayrshire, breeder David Alexander’s Dragon Fab-sired Millside entry, which sold to Messrs Payman, Penrith. Then came the show’s reserve champion Matt’s Jalapeño from M. Burleigh, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, which was bought by Messrs Gregory, Lockerbie. The third at this price was Matt’s Jackpot which went to Messrs Lammie, Cumnock.

Tonley Heaven sold for 2800gns

Three shearling ewes sold at 1,000gns. First was Annan breeder Mandy Graham’s Winnifred Honey Comb by Top-bank Flo Rida which sold to Cormack and G. McDowell, Tilton on the Hill, Leicestershire. Then came two from Mr Alexander, both going under the hammer to Messrs Horn, Penrith.

AVERAGES

1 aged ewe £367.50; 25 shearling ewes £774.48; 11 shearling rams £525; 18ram lambs £750.75.

Auctioneers: Harrison and Hetherington.