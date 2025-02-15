Sheep must not be treated as a second class livestock sector

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​A leading sheep producer has highlighted the significant contribution his sector makes to Northern Ireland’s agriculture industry.

​And according to EasyCare breeder, Campbell Tweed this fundamental reality must be reflected in the levels of support made available to flock owners into the future.

He added: “Sheep must be given equal parity to the other grass-based, livestock industries. And this is not the case at the present time.”

Campbell Tweed farms at Cairncastle, close to Larne in Co Antrim.

UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy

He continued: “The sheep sector must be driven forward by independent research, backed up by an advisory service of a similar stature.”

Significantly, Campbell Tweed believes the availability of a sheep welfare scheme in Northern Ireland, similar to that already available south of the border has significant merit.

Meanwhile, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) says the need for sheep support continues to mount following the publication of the agricultural census for 2024, which shows a 4% drop in ewes since 2023.

At the end of last year, Northern Ireland’s Sheep Taskforce engaged in a number of successful meetings with the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) policy team; Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) committee and Minister Muir about the need for support.

However, despite keen interest from the Minister and the agreement of a sheep focused co-design group via the Agricultural Policy Stakeholder Group Forum, the UFU says there has been no further development.

UFU deputy president Glenn Cuddy said: “It’s extremely disappointing that despite having various positive meetings with DAERA about the delivery of sheep support for our producers, we are still no further forward.

“DAERA have cited a lack of staffing resources as to why they cannot progress with sheep support at this time, but this is not good enough.

“DAERA have a responsibility to support all farmers and yet, our sheep producers have been completely left out of the new sustainable agriculture programme and are set to lose 17% of their BPS with no way to make up for the shortfall.

“Sheep farmers have one of the lowest incomes and without direct support the business would simply not be viable.”

The NI Sheep Taskforce is calling for support that includes:

- Genetics-based improvements to reduce emissions.

- Enhanced animal health and welfare measures.

- Sustainable land management and biodiversity initiatives.

- Targeted capital investment for sheep enterprises.

- A dedicated sheep research programme.

Glenn Cuddy again: “DAERA cannot continue to put sheep support on the back burner. They’re stalling the sustainable development of the industry and putting the livelihoods of local farmers at risk.

“Sheep farmers in Northern Ireland are currently at a competitive disadvantage compared to their counterparts in the Republic of Ireland, where farmers receive up to €20 per ewe through government-backed schemes: it’s not sustainable.”

He concluded: “We urge DAERA to prioritise the implementation of targeted sheep support measures before our sheep farmers are put under even more financial strain, impacting the entire sector. The UFU and the NI Sheep Taskforce remain ready to work collaboratively to develop solutions that align with sustainability goals.”